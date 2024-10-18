Free food or free house?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,388
Reaction score
8,389
Would you rather be given a free house in your city, in a decent neighborhood. No more rent or mortgage.

or

Be given free food for you and your immediate family for life. 3 square meals a day, cooked by different chefs from around the world. Special food on holidays. You can ask for specific food.

 
I cook my own food. Im selling my house putting that money away and taking the free house.
 
Food bro easy question, I never have to worry about that again

a house you still have to upkeep and you never know what can happen to it
 
Shane-O-Mac said:
Food bro easy question, I never have to worry about that again

a house you still have to upkeep and you never know what can happen to it
Click to expand...
Why? Its only 3 meals a day, and someone has to cook it for you. I could get that in prison.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Why? Its only 3 meals a day, and someone has to cook it for you. I could get that in prison.
Click to expand...
it's also for your immediately family, for life bro, food is COSTLY and it's guaranteed free, property degrades
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,895
Messages
56,355,119
Members
175,179
Latest member
zablawa

Share this page

Back
Top