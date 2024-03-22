TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Francis Ngannou Claims Pre-Fight Trickery Led To Brutal KO Loss to Anthony Joshua
Francis Ngannou shares conspiracy theory about the events that led to his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
"Listen, we both fought at 3am. What I think happened is that they get me to the arena very early. Like my pickup time was 10.30pm to go to the arena. And then when we get to the arena, they tell us that we are scheduled around 1:45am right? They come to the locker around 1am and Joshua [was just arriving around 1]. I'm like, 'OK, we are fighting at the same time, how come I have a pickup time?'"
"They do this kind of trick to get you tired. I was like cool, I was like, 'Bro, it's okay.' I didn't know how important that was, until the fight day that I had to get there two hours before."
Hearn, who promotes Joshua, has hit back at Ngannou's statement as he left a comment on Pro Boxing Fans' post on Instagram.
"I'm not sure he has come round yet," he wrote.
TLDR: He is claiming that he got tricked and Joshua's camp used tactics to get him off his game, make him tired etc. Idk why he is handling this one so badly. He lost to Stipe and Lewis before but handled those well but maybe it's the way he was beaten, knocked out cold, that is making him a lot more emotional.