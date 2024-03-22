Why is anyone even surprised? Was Ngannou really that good of a striker? Yes he has KO power, but as an actual striker/boxer? Nope.



He had to resort to panic wrestling Gane in fear of getting outstruck.



The fury fight was an outlier because he was being unprofessional as fuck and came in fat, old and out of shape.



Joshua would have cleaned him out in 3 minutes regardless of what time he arrived at the arena.