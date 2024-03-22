Media Franics is handling his loss badly.

Little eagle soars again
Francis Ngannou Claims Pre-Fight Trickery Led To Brutal KO Loss to Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou shares conspiracy theory about the events that led to his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
"Listen, we both fought at 3am. What I think happened is that they get me to the arena very early. Like my pickup time was 10.30pm to go to the arena. And then when we get to the arena, they tell us that we are scheduled around 1:45am right? They come to the locker around 1am and Joshua [was just arriving around 1]. I'm like, 'OK, we are fighting at the same time, how come I have a pickup time?'"

"They do this kind of trick to get you tired. I was like cool, I was like, 'Bro, it's okay.' I didn't know how important that was, until the fight day that I had to get there two hours before."

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, has hit back at Ngannou's statement as he left a comment on Pro Boxing Fans' post on Instagram.

"I'm not sure he has come round yet," he wrote.
TLDR: He is claiming that he got tricked and Joshua's camp used tactics to get him off his game, make him tired etc. Idk why he is handling this one so badly. He lost to Stipe and Lewis before but handled those well but maybe it's the way he was beaten, knocked out cold, that is making him a lot more emotional.
 
Why is anyone even surprised? Was Ngannou really that good of a striker? Yes he has KO power, but as an actual striker/boxer? Nope.

He had to resort to panic wrestling Gane in fear of getting outstruck.

The fury fight was an outlier because he was being unprofessional as fuck and came in fat, old and out of shape.

Joshua would have cleaned him out in 3 minutes regardless of what time he arrived at the arena.
 
TLDR: He is claiming that he got tricked and Joshua's camp used tactics to get him off his game, make him tired etc. Idk why he is handling this one so badly. He lost to Stipe and Lewis before but handled those well but maybe it's the way he was beaten, knocked out cold, that is making him a lot more emotional.
Maybe he's having a hard time accepting he lost an even bigger boxing fight with more money. If he won it would have been Fury/Usyk winner perhaps. Now, it's back to mma I think.
 
Before you judge him put yourself in his shoes.
 
Joshua also likely cut out the padding in his gloves or put cement in them. It’s completely obvious he cheated
 
Fight Professor said:
I would invest my money and retire immediately.
That is not what I meant. Like thinking you can do anything and doing the impossible over and over. And then one day you get utterly embarassed.

In HW fighters go till 45, Francis has some time left.
 
Doesn't sound like he was suggesting he would have won otherwise. The fight was several hours later than it was advertised to start, I was surprised how late it was getting. It must feel annoying to believe one party had knowledge of this and the other didn't
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Why is anyone even surprised? Was Ngannou really that good of a striker? Yes he has KO power, but as an actual striker/boxer? Nope.

He had to resort to panic wrestling Gane in fear of getting outstruck.

The fury fight was an outlier because he was being unprofessional as fuck and came in fat, old and out of shape.

Joshua would have cleaned him out in 3 minutes regardless of what time he arrived at the arena.
This is so stupid it’s unreal. Francis is a tremendous striker and I can’t believe there are still people still saying he’s just a brute with power.
 
Marko Polo said:
This is so stupid it’s unreal. Francis is a tremendous striker and I can’t believe there are still people still saying he’s just a brute with power.
He is 0-2 in boxing and we're supposed to call him a tremendous striker? <lol>

This is a guy who wasn't willing to stand in front of Cyril Gane or Derrick Lewis.
 
I thought Francis was a legit boxing fan
If he really was he would know about all this being business as usual for big boxing main event
Oldest trick in the big boxing book
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
He is 0-2 in boxing and we're supposed to call him a tremendous striker? <lol>

This is a guy who wasn't willing to stand in front of Cyril Gane or Derrick Lewis.
A lot of people think it’s 1-1 and losing to Fury and Joshua isn’t embarrassing anyway.
 
