markg171 said: Overeem has 18 KO losses. Jones has 0 and hasn't even been dropped.



Ngannou got wrestlefucked by Stipe months after Overeem. Click to expand...

Jones was never dropped but he didn't face prominent power punches like rumble or Ngannou. He was getting tagged a good bit by DC and Reyes, he has a good chin to not get hurt by their shots but it's not the same as fighting Ngannou who can KO people with glancing shots. The 2018 version of ngannou gets his ass kicked, but the 2021 version that beat stipe with 2 working knees probably beats the version of Jon we saw at heavyweight who is fatter, slower, and clearly past his prime.