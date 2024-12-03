koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 413
- Reaction score
- 1,077
Ngannou celebrates himself taking Overeem’s soul.
7 years ago on this date.
7 years ago on this date.
Chuck Liddell destroyed Overeem's soul back in 2003, so there's no way Ngannou took it seven years ago.
Ngannou celebrates himself taking Overeem’s soul.
7 years ago on this date.
Overeem has 18 KO losses. Jones has 0 and hasn't even been dropped.Same thing he would have done to slow fatso Jones
ngannou was never gonna beat stipe with his MMA factory team at France, that team is the same team that prepared Gane against Jones lol, they can't wrestle for shit.He already did enough celebrating afterwards when he fucked off to France instead of taking his upcoming Stipe fight seriously and instead got dominated by a guy he could've KO'd.
What a weird timeline we're in.
- Overeem could've won that fight and we'd maybe gotten Stipe/Overeem 2 instead, which he nearly won the first time
- We could've then gotten Overeem/DC where Overeem was always a horrible matchup for DC with his knees to DC's weak body
- Which could've gotten us Overeem/Lewis which somehow never happened
- We could've gotten Ngannou/DC if Ngannou beat Stipe
Yeah but even his France team said they had no idea where he was. He wasn'r training ahead of Stipe, he thought he had it in the bag.ngannou was never gonna beat stipe with his MMA factory team at France, that team is the same team that prepared Gane against Jones lol, they can't wrestle for shit.
Jones was never dropped but he didn't face prominent power punches like rumble or Ngannou. He was getting tagged a good bit by DC and Reyes, he has a good chin to not get hurt by their shots but it's not the same as fighting Ngannou who can KO people with glancing shots. The 2018 version of ngannou gets his ass kicked, but the 2021 version that beat stipe with 2 working knees probably beats the version of Jon we saw at heavyweight who is fatter, slower, and clearly past his prime.Overeem has 18 KO losses. Jones has 0 and hasn't even been dropped.
Ngannou got wrestlefucked by Stipe months after Overeem.
Reyes took your boy´s soulChuck Liddell destroyed Overeem's soul back in 2003, so there's no way Ngannou took it seven years ago.
Jon dies ofc,Jones was never dropped but he didn't face prominent power punches like rumble or Ngannou. He was getting tagged a good bit by DC and Reyes, he has a good chin to not get hurt by their shots but it's not the same as fighting Ngannou who can KO people with glancing shots. The 2018 version of ngannou gets his ass kicked, but the 2021 version that beat stipe with 2 working knees probably beats the version of Jon we saw at heavyweight who is fatter, slower, and clearly past his prime.