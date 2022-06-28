Fouts boxing theory on youtube

Does anyone watch this channel and have any thoughts?







He says a lot of interesting things and talks a lot about positioning, rhythm, "crossing the line," and which foot your weight should be on, and rags on fighters who use athleticism to react to punches rather than good fundamentals.



I haven't seen all of his videos so I don't really get everything he's talking about like "crossing the line." He mentions this a lot and I think he's talking about the line that between your body and shifting your weight from one side to another.



He also shits on the shoulder roll, but I don't know why.



I don't know how legit this guy is because he doesn't even seem to have a gym; just a bag in his backyard. When he hits the bag it doesn't look very good to be honest but maybe he's one of those people who have a better understanding of the theory rather than fighting himself. He apparently trains fighters as well.



A lot of what he says makes sense though. He doesn't like the "modern style" of boxing where there's a lot of focus on keeping the weight on the lead foot (which is something that is brought up a lot in conversations here about boxers vs anybody who can low kick), which I agree with. Which foot your weight is should depend on what you're trying to do.



He has a video on the pendulum step for the jab and cross, which is actually something I never heard of before. It works on the bag when I tried it but I have yet to try it in sparring since I don't really spar anymore.