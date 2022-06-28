Fouts boxing theory on youtube

Does anyone watch this channel and have any thoughts?



He says a lot of interesting things and talks a lot about positioning, rhythm, "crossing the line," and which foot your weight should be on, and rags on fighters who use athleticism to react to punches rather than good fundamentals.

I haven't seen all of his videos so I don't really get everything he's talking about like "crossing the line." He mentions this a lot and I think he's talking about the line that between your body and shifting your weight from one side to another.

He also shits on the shoulder roll, but I don't know why.

I don't know how legit this guy is because he doesn't even seem to have a gym; just a bag in his backyard. When he hits the bag it doesn't look very good to be honest but maybe he's one of those people who have a better understanding of the theory rather than fighting himself. He apparently trains fighters as well.

A lot of what he says makes sense though. He doesn't like the "modern style" of boxing where there's a lot of focus on keeping the weight on the lead foot (which is something that is brought up a lot in conversations here about boxers vs anybody who can low kick), which I agree with. Which foot your weight is should depend on what you're trying to do.

He has a video on the pendulum step for the jab and cross, which is actually something I never heard of before. It works on the bag when I tried it but I have yet to try it in sparring since I don't really spar anymore.
 
I only know 3 things about this guy:

1. He likes to insult and challenge to a fight proven boxers and coaches:




2. When he hits the bag, it looks like this:


3. He has some interesting remarks but it takes him 20 min to say something that could be said in 2.
 
not defending the bagwork perse
but what kind of bagwork do you expect from coaches or former fighters? (not that he is either)
some guys I have seen still look phenomenal but others look like once they ripped the comp they became a pizza still don't mean hey don't know hat they be talking about
 
I don't expert coaches to have speed, power, stamina or anything like that. However I do expect them to have semi-decent form. You have to look better than someone who has never trained a day in his life if you're gonna be a coach. What coaching can you do if you can't even demonstrate what you want your fighters to do?

And in case they can't thow what resembles a punch to save their life, I would at least expect them not to record it and put it on their official YouTube channel.
 
Yeah I was surprised as well at this guy's form. It really looks bad considering he seems to have a good understanding of the game. But maybe he's just really unathletic and has a good mind for boxing instead? I also had a good laugh about the Tony Jefferies beef. I think Jefferies beats him by being more athletic alone.

But who knows. He has a video of one of his students in his 50s mauling the crap out of a much younger opponent in a match.
 
I don't know anything about the guy you're asking about, but if you're interested in old school fundamentals and things like the pendulum step I'd recommend the Russian School of Boxing YouTube channel. I don't know the coach's credentials in terms of success of his pupils, but he's got a legit gym, a bunch of different students in his videos, and he displays good form when he shows techniques.

He's got a bunch of videos on the pendulum step and many other techniques as well.







 
He leans forward when he throw the left hook lol. That's all I need to know.
 
That guy can't punch for shit haha.
 
I tried these russian vids but they are way too detailed for me and it s not at all my style.
 
The Russian school of boxing on youtube is legit. I never heard of any student that doesn't want details? They have english subs so you can understand what the guy is saying in russian.
 
Never said it s not legit. It s very technical, just saying that it s way too detailed for my personal taste. No, as a student I do not want that level of details. Too much info.
 
Details are great and required, but I think the issue that is often run into with highly detailed instruction is front-loading the information. If I'm teaching someone to throw a body kick, I mainly focus on having them get used to the arc their leg needs to follow and how to turn your hips with it, where your hands need to be when you kick, and what it should look like when you retract the kick. Basic stuff. Don't need to get too nitty gritty with weight distribution at the start of the kick, weight transfer and the kinetic chain, the billion different ways you can throw the kick to suit your situation, how to dig the kick into your opponent once you connect, etc.

IMO detailed instruction is best when it's sprinkled in over the very basics of the technique
 
must have learned from f12
 
Heyo sorry to bump this thread like 2 years later but this dudes “film study” on the Beterbiev v Bivol fight made me go down a rabbit hole about this dude I had no idea about until now.

This is the “film study” he’s graced us with:



And here is this master of the pendulum in motion:



Again sorry for the bump but since he’s posting new off the rails content I think it should be ok.
 
