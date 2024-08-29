Crime Former Detective Arrested For Staging Suicide of Woman He Groomed

Sandra Birchmore joined the police explorers group at 12 years old when she came into contact with the suspect who was 27 at the time. He groomed her for years, and began having sex with her when she was 15 up until he killed her. She found out she was pregnant and he was the father. He strangled her to death and staged her apartment to make it look like a suicide. Apparently she was very excited to become a mother and had begun making preparations for the baby's arrival. This is one of the more depraved cases I've heard recently. Very sad.
Edit: Apparently the death was initially ruled a suicide and the case was closed. The family got the Feds involved in order to get justice.
 
Funny how normal evil looks. It looks just like you and me.
 
This should be his fate
1-Execution-of-Ravaillac-On-Place-de-Grve.jpg
 
