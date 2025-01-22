Oakland city employee resigns following grand jury indictment of former Mayor Thao, Duong Family The fallout continues from the FBI's investigation into bribery and corruption charges related to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her longtime partner and two local businessmen were named in an indictment unsealed Friday alleging the four conspired to funnel city business to companies owned by the men in exchange for money and benefits to Thao and her partner.Thao, Andre Jones and business owners Andy and David Duong were indicted on charges of bribery, conspiracy and mail and wire fraud. Andy Duong also was charged with one count of lying to federal agents. All four made an initial appearance Friday.Federal prosecutors allege Thao, who was elected Oakland’s mayor in 2022, agreed that the city would purchase housing units from one of the Duongs’ companies and renew the city’s contract with a recycling company David Duong owned. In exchange, David Duong and his son, Andy, promised to fund a $75,000 mailer attacking Thao’s political opponents and make $300,000 in payments for a no-show job for Jones, who is described in the indictment as Thao’s longtime romantic partner who lived with Thao in Oakland.The fallout continues from the FBI's investigation into bribery and corruption charges related to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao."If these allegations are true, it truly shocks the conscience. The idea that Mayor Thao was selling out Oakland even before she won the election, it speaks of arrogance and malicious intent that I think few people can wrap their heads around," says Justin Berton, who served five years in Oakland City Hall.He was Director of Communications for Mayor Libby Schaaf, the predecessor to recalled mayor, Sheng Thao.On Friday, Thao plead not guilty to six counts related to bribery, conspiracy and mail and wire fraud. Thao's lawyer spoke after Friday's hearing, calling the government's case "weak.""The case is built on allegations from an unknown co-conspirator, that we believe when the evidence is reveled, it will show that my client has committed no crimes," says Jeff Tsai, Thao's attorney.One of the allegations in the indictment unsealed Friday is that, "Once in office, Thao took steps to carry out her end of the corrupt arrangement, including using her influence to help appoint a high-level City of Oakland official."The indictment states that the city official was to be approved by David and Andy Duong - the father and son of a high-profile family in Oakland, which has contracts with the city for its recycling program."The Duong's have been well-known entities in Oakland politics for more than a decade. And the concerns about them have been well known," says BertonShe is accused of sending city money to businesses for kickbacks.She truly is a trailblazer the first Hmong American mayor the first Hmony politician than the first Hmong politician to be recalled and the first Oakland mayor to be recalled and now bribery charges.