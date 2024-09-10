Media Former Coach Says Dvalishvili Will ‘Have to Eat Some Punches’ to Beat O’Malley

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
92,319
Reaction score
145,815
sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili.jpg

Ray Longo has a pretty good handle on what type of skills Merab Dvalishvili brings to the table.

www.sherdog.com

Former Coach Says Dvalishvili Will ‘Have to Eat Some Punches’ to Beat O’Malley

Ray Longo has a pretty good handle on what type of skills Merab Dvalishvili brings to the table.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Before Dvalishvili moved his training to Las Vegas, he worked with the Serra-Longo Fight Team in New York. As Dvalishvili prepares to challenge Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight crown in the UFC 306 main event on Saturday at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Longo offered some insight into what “The Machine” will have to do in order to leave with a title belt in his possession.

“He’s going to have to eat some punches to win this fight – period,” Longo said on “The Anik & Florian Podcast.” (transcription via MMAjunkie.com)


“O’Malley is a sharpshooter. If you go in there thinking you’re not going to get hit or you’re just going to do this or do that, I think that’s a huge mistake.”

UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

While Dvalishvili is the most dangerous wrestler O’Malley has faced thus far during his promotional tenure, the Georgian standout hasn’t squared off against someone with the standup prowess of the reigning champion.

The most peril Davlishvili has faced on the feet during his current 10-bout winning streak came against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266, when he was dropped in the opening stanza. It remains the only knockdown Dvalishvili has suffered during his UFC career to date.

Because of that experience, Long believes Dvalishvil will be aware of the challenges O’Malley presents.

“If I tell you how many times I worked on getting underneath the left hook with him [before the Moraes fight] – and that’s exactly the punch he got hit with. “I said, ‘You’re going to have to walk through fire at some point in this fight.’ That’s exactly what he did. It’s going to be kind of the same thing. Merab knows what he’s up against,” Longo said.

“I think O’Malley is really good. I don’t think O’Malley has ever faced anybody with the pressure of Merab, and I don’t think Merab’s fought anybody with the length and the accuracy and the power of O’Malley.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Merab destroyed ice with his head
He will destroy O'Malley brittle fingers with his head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
2 3
Replies
42
Views
490
nonoob
nonoob
biscuitsbrah
Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley
2
Replies
21
Views
433
Evbo
Evbo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean O’Malley Believes He’s 'Nightmare Matchup' for Merab Dvalishvili
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
1K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
payton
Ben Askren on Tom Aspinall : "I almost feel like Jones ‘got some dirt on’ Dana White"
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,947
Messages
56,163,329
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top