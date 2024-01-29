For the people moaning about WMMA fights on 300...

Dana's Conscience
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 829
- Reaction score
- 1,608
Are you forgetting that WMMA delivers from time to time (I get that sucks more often than not) ? Ronda/Holly was one of the most landmark moments in UFC history. Zhang/Joanna was FOTY. We've had some tremendous knockouts. Of all the WMMA fights they could make, they picked some good ones. I'd be pissed too if it the card was littered with the girls who play tit tat and/or wall n' stall, but this isn't that. Andrade/Rodriguez could honestly get straight up nasty.