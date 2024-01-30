Honest ranking of UFC 300 fights so far....

Gold Belt
Aug 17, 2006
19,941
18,104
Weili Zhang vs Yan Xionan C-

Not much to say about this fight, this is the main card's smoke break. Yes there's a title involved, maybe I should care more, it's just not very interesting and doesn't belong on this card, but we all know why it's there. The website I'm looking at has it as the main event as it stands, I imagine it will not be by the time the final fight is announced... I would hope so anyway.


Justin Gaetjhe vs Max Holloway B+

I like this fight a lot. Would be A+ if it was the invincible Max of a few years ago, but still very interesting. Probably the best fight on the card.


Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksander Rakic C

This fight is kinda meh for me. Yes Jiri is pretty exciting, but Rakic is not. Could turn out to be a banger, but in terms of interest I would say it's kinda average for a top 10 LHW fight.


Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan B+

Another excellent fight, winner should get a shot at Islam next. Fresh new matchup with high stakes and two very exciting fighters... considered giving at an A, but considering Islam already has a win over both it does take a little bit off the intrigue.


Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling C+

I mean, why? Ok, I don't hate it but it doesn't really do it for me. Kattar is kind of a fringe contender, great boxing, not really champ material. Aljo was a champ, but not a very convincing one, looked like shit vs O'Malley. Interesting striker vs grappler matchup I suppose, I'll watch for sure but not all that excited for this one if I'm honest.


Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage D+

Meh, not really interested in Nickal vs anyone outside the top 10 at this point. I know it's meant to be more of a showcase fight to hype him up to the fans some more, but for the fan who follows it pretty closely, Brundage has been submitted, knocked out and decisioned in his last 5 fights, and his competition was pretty weak. Not much intrigue because the fight will almost certainly be a squash match. On the bright side it's most likely gonna be a finish.


Deiveison Figureido vs Cody Garbrandt B

This is a pretty good matchup, necktats kinda fell of a cliff for a while and while I'm not entirely convinced by a two fight win streak vs a couple of jobbers, he's still a live dog that can shut your lights out in a fire fight. What makes this a good fight is that Figureido will certainly oblige, and this one shuld be a lot of fun while it lasts.


Bobby Green vs Jim Miller C

Not gonna hate on Jim Miller, the man put his time in and deserves to be on this card. The fight itself should be competitive and Bobby is rougly around his level so not easy to pick a winner here, at least while they're standing. The fact that both guys should call it quits takes some luster off the fight obviously, but not bad.


Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison D

Didn't even know Holm was still fighting, nothing against her I'll always be grateful she ended Ronda, but come on... Don't know much about Kayla Harrison at all, I admit I don't follow WMMA much, especially if it's not forcod on me like on a UFC card, but I just quickly checked her record and see she has a recent loss vs that Larissa Pacheco girl who couldn't hack it in the UFC and got cut after just two fights. No disrespect, just no interest whatsoever.


Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes C

Decent prelim fight, Diego Lopes is pretty aggresive, could turn out to be a better fight than I give it credit for, but neither guy is ranked that high to warrant a higher grade imo.


Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez C-

Another meh WMMA fight. Andrade has been around forever, and has been losing a lot lately. Rodriguez is 1-2 in her last 3. That said, both girls can be exciting at times and it could be a finish, but not a lot of interest.



OVERALL GRADE - C+


Not hating, just my opinion. A blockbuster main event could easily bump the overall grade to B, I see no way for it to turn into an A card unless a few of these weak matchups are scratched and replaced with more intriguing fights.
 
Meh, can't hate on that. I'd move a couple one letter up or down...

I'm always down for a Zhang fight though.
 
I got Weili vs Yan as a solid B-level fight tbh - Weili is great fun, and goes for the kill.

The rest are pretty spot-on.

Card needs a ridiculous circus fight.
 
wtf is an A fight then, or an A+ ?

This is some of the most autistic shit I’ve ever read
 
Lil harsh brah

Gaethje v Max. - A-
Charles v Arman - A+
China fight - B-
Jiri v Rakic B-
Fig v Cody A
Kattar - Sterling B+
Holly v Kayla B
Bo Nikal fight C
Miller v Green C-
Andrande fight D
Yousuff v Lopez C

Early fights aren't great but it picks up once prelims start an keeps improving
 
I got Weili vs Yan as a solid B-level fight tbh - Weili is great fun, and goes for the kill.

The rest are pretty spot-on.

Card needs a ridiculous circus fight.
Maybe I'm being a bit harsh on that one because I haven't seen much of Yan and don't follow WMMA too closely. Maybe if this was a fight on any other card... but the MAIN CARD of UFC 300... I mean yeah, if the UFC 300 main card has a smoke break fight, this would be it for sure.
 
Charles vs Arman should be an A at least.
 
XingLing WMMA : E

Holloway vs Gaethje : agree, B+

Prochazka vs Rakic : its a B to me, both are very good, the winner probably will face ankalaev in a title eliminator.

Sterling vs Kattar : that's a B to me, I want to see how aljo will be in FW

Bo nickal figth : agree, not much to see, just nickal beating another sandbag.

Figgy vs Garbage : meh, that's a D+ to me.
Cody have nothing for figueiredo.

Miller vs Green : agree with C, maybe C+ ? Not the most impactfull figth, but I like both.

Holm vs Harrison : that's a F to me, the worst figth on the card.

Yussuf vs Lopes : OK, I'm excited about it. B+ for me.

Andrade vs Rodriguez : another F, troll match.

Overall I think its B card.
 
There's just no getting away from it that UFC 300 needs an absoutley excellent main event to make it special, its supposed to be a very special card but its lacking something. There are some good fights on it so far, but the main event is gonna make it or break it.. if its a average main event then its gonna be underwhelming overall.

I also want to see what the card will look like nearer the time, because we are still quite a way off it and there will be the usual fight cancellations and replacements and fights scraped etc etc. Like the Jiri fight for example.. not convinced it happens, I need to see them both there on fight night. Jiri always has some injury or some issue as to why he can't fight.. he's been signed to UFC for 5 years and has had 4 fights in UFC!!!! its ridiculous. Very fun fighter and entertaining.. I like to watch him, he's a fun fighter, but we have to be real and honest he is not reliable. Lets see closer too the time what the card will be
 
wtf is an A fight then, or an A+ ?

This is some of the most autistic shit I’ve ever read
He already said Gaethje/Max would have been an A+ a couple years ago. Presumably a lot of close odds title fights that aren't WMMA would be A or A+, champ vs champ fights. Surely if those fights exist, we can acknowledge that 3-2 in his last 5 gaethje vs 5-4 in the last 5 years Max that isn't even a main event wouldn't be as big of a fight as champ/champ fights or even odds title fights, even though it is a very good fight.
 
wtf is an A fight then, or an A+ ?

This is some of the most autistic shit I’ve ever read
Examples of A+ fights

Jones vs DC
Cro Cop vs Fedor
Volk vs Makhachev

So yeah, fights between the 2 dominant guys in their divisions, GOAT candidates, or champ vs champ fights. If A+ is the highest standard, none of the fights on this card so far are even close imo.


Examples of A or A- fights

GSP vs BJ
Anderson vs Hendo
Rampage vs Wanderlei

So at least championship fights, and not just any championship fight but epic rivalries, or fights featuring two greats at their peak.

Max vs Justin, and Charles vs Arman are excellent fights, but I can't put them in the same rank as the above 3 examples, maybe Max from 2 years ago vs Justin who hadn't yet lost 2 title shots by submission, but not now and not for BMF belt lol.
 
Maybe I'm being a bit harsh on that one because I haven't seen much of Yan and don't follow WMMA too closely. Maybe if this was a fight on any other card... but the MAIN CARD of UFC 300... I mean yeah, if the UFC 300 main card has a smoke break fight, this would be it for sure.
Yan is capable...

Yan vs Andrade

giphy-16.gif


Weili vs Andrade

KebJqYc3DG7gcB5NUv.webp


This is one of the better WMMA matchups we've seen in a while...

For me, the smoke break is Aljo.
 
XingLing WMMA : E

Holloway vs Gaethje : agree, B+

Prochazka vs Rakic : its a B to me, both are very good, the winner probably will face ankalaev in a title eliminator.

Sterling vs Kattar : that's a B to me, I want to see how aljo will be in FW

Bo nickal figth : agree, not much to see, just nickal beating another sandbag.

Figgy vs Garbage : meh, that's a D+ to me.
Cody have nothing for figueiredo.

Miller vs Green : agree with C, maybe C+ ? Not the most impactfull figth, but I like both.

Holm vs Harrison : that's a F to me, the worst figth on the card.

Yussuf vs Lopes : OK, I'm excited about it. B+ for me.

Andrade vs Rodriguez : another F, troll match.

Overall I think its B card.
You gave it more harsh scores than me, but you think it's B overall?

If you actually average out your grades (it's pretty easy, imagine A is a 5, B is a 4, C is a 3, etc...) your overall grade for the fights is more like D+ or maybe C-.
 
Yan is capable...

Yan vs Andrade

giphy-16.gif


Weili vs Andrade

KebJqYc3DG7gcB5NUv.webp


This is one of the better WMMA matchups we've seen in a while...

For me, the smoke break is Aljo.
Yes now I remember her, she's the one that knocked out Andrade.

You're right, maybe I was a bit harsh with that one, more like a C- for me because it still doesn't interest me all that much but could be better than I think, gonna change it now.

That said watching Andrade get laid out like makes me think I gave her fight too high of a grade so the two probably balance each other out overall.
 
Yes now I remember her, she's the one that knocked out Andrade.

You're right, maybe I was a bit harsh with that one, more like a C- for me because it still doesn't interest me all that much but could be better than I think, gonna change it now.

That said watching Andrade get laid out like makes me think I gave her fight too high of a grade so the two probably balance each other out overall.
Andrade had a much higher ceiling than she was able to ascend, but she's batshit insane, and that's a hard cross to bear for anyone.
 
The “invincible max of a few years ago” He’s lost to one guy, who happens to have been the p4p best fighter in world when they fought… he’s beaten everyone else pretty easily
 
Andrade had a much higher ceiling than she was able to ascend, but she's batshit insane, and that's a hard cross to bear for anyone.
I'm not a big fan of WMMA but always had a soft spot for Andrade cause win or lose she's coming for the kill. But not very consistent lately.
 
The “invincible max of a few years ago” He’s lost to one guy, who happens to have been the p4p best fighter in world when they fought… he’s beaten everyone else pretty easily
He lost to TWO guys, and he lost to one of those guys THREE times.
 
