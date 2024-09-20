International For non-american citizens. Who would you want to have as the President of the United States?

For non-american citizens. Who would you want to have as the President of the United States?

  • I'm non-american citizen and I'd want to have Donald Trump as the US President.

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • I'm non-american citizen and I'd want to have Kamala Harris as the US President.

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • I'm an American Citizen.

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • I'm non-american citizen, but it doesn't matter to me.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm non-american citizen, and I'm not sure.

    Votes: 1 11.1%
  • Total voters
    9
Do you want to Donald Trump or Kamala Harris as the President?

Just curious what the result numbers will be like.

Please vote honestly.

original.jpg
 
As a non-American, I'm not sure. Trump proved difficult for us Europeans to deal with, but he did push our leaders to invest more in our own defense (which I agree with) and was the first to actually confront China. However, I'm worried about the internal chaos and division he might bring to the US.

Harris is a bit of a non-entity in terms of foreign policy so far. We have no idea what she would do and I suspect a lot would depend on who she chooses as Foreign Secretary. I see foreign policy as one of her major weaknesses, because she has no experience or track record to speak of and I've only heard bad things about her attempts to intervene in policy as VP. On the other hand, she would probably lead a more internally stable US, which is a good thing for partners and allies.

On the whole, I think they are two exceptionally poor candidates viewed from outside. The attempts to rebrand Harris into Obama 2.0 are laughable to me - and Trump is an unpredictable and moody character.
 
Vergilius said:
As a non-American, I'm not sure. Trump proved difficult for us Europeans to deal with, but he did push our leaders to invest more in our own defense (which I agree with) and was the first to actually confront China. However, I'm worried about the internal chaos and division he might bring to the US.

Harris is a bit of a non-entity in terms of foreign policy so far. We have no idea what she would do and I suspect a lot would depend on who she chooses as Foreign Secretary. I see foreign policy as one of her major weaknesses, because she has no experience or track record to speak of and I've only heard bad things about her attempts to intervene in policy as VP. On the other hand, she would probably lead a more internally stable US, which is a good thing for partners and allies.

On the whole, I think they are two exceptionally poor candidates viewed from outside. The attempts to rebrand Harris into Obama 2.0 are laughable to me - and Trump is an unpredictable and moody character.
Click to expand...

Well said man, well said. Thanks for your input.
 
