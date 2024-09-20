As a non-American, I'm not sure. Trump proved difficult for us Europeans to deal with, but he did push our leaders to invest more in our own defense (which I agree with) and was the first to actually confront China. However, I'm worried about the internal chaos and division he might bring to the US.



Harris is a bit of a non-entity in terms of foreign policy so far. We have no idea what she would do and I suspect a lot would depend on who she chooses as Foreign Secretary. I see foreign policy as one of her major weaknesses, because she has no experience or track record to speak of and I've only heard bad things about her attempts to intervene in policy as VP. On the other hand, she would probably lead a more internally stable US, which is a good thing for partners and allies.



On the whole, I think they are two exceptionally poor candidates viewed from outside. The attempts to rebrand Harris into Obama 2.0 are laughable to me - and Trump is an unpredictable and moody character.