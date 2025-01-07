Football Stuff

His junior season at West Virginia



Houson McTear tied the world record in the 100 yard dash at 9.0 as just a junior at Baker HS in Florida. Story goes he averaged over 13 yards a carry as a running back, bummer no video of those exploits.

I was at a track meet in Fresno when the PA guy came on......ladies and gentlemen this just in from the Florida state track and field championships, Baker high schooler Houston McTear has just ran a 9............................................................hesitaton................FLAT~~~~~~~~~ The crowd....WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO```

The great Bob Hayes the first to run a 9.1.

Southern Illinois sprinter Ivory Crockett broke that 9.1 with his 9.0.(Hayes and six others at 9.1)
 
Hall of Fame receivers Bob Hayes, Lance Alworth, Bobby Mitchell (Jim Browns running back he was a fullback) Paul Warfield, Charley Taylor were all running backs in college, as was this guy.............

 
Colin Cowherds top 10

10. Buc's
9. Packers
8.Chargers
7.Rams
6.Vikes
5.Ravens
4.Eagles
3,Lions
2.Bills.....an NFL record only 8 turnovers this season
1.Chiefs

So the Steelers, Commanders, Texans, Broncos are the SMU, Indiana, Boise State, Tennessee of the NFL, don't really belong.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Steelers upset the Ravens.

Russell Wilson has gotta be the most positive thinker ever. Never see this cat down or effected by negativity. If the Aliens attack I want this guy in my foxhole.
 
Noel was a beast. Steelers are free falling right now. I think they get dominated by the ravens.
 
helax said:
Noel was a beast. Steelers are free falling right now. I think they get dominated by the ravens.Yes he was, the Eagles drafted him but
helax said:
Noel was a beast. Steelers are free falling right now. I think they get dominated by the ravens.
I agree, he got drafted by the Eagles he had some personel problems ended up being waived. Next stop the CFL.

Since these teams are so familiar with each other and the Steelers have beaten the Ravens this season, I do give the Steelers a sluggers chance,
 
Is this ok, keeping things in one thread? No not really?

I like to talk speed, but appear to get in the way in other threads, also into history.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
I agree, he got drafted by the Eagles he had some personel problems ended up being waived. Next stop the CFL.
Yeah I knew him in real life back then. There were many obstacles put in front of him unrelated to football. He did have some tremendous opportunities though
 
helax said:
Yeah I knew him in real life back then. There were many obstacles put in front of him unrelated to football. He did have some tremendous opportunities though
Obviously the potential was there what a shame he had to deal with outside obstacles. Classic what could have been.

I saw him play at WV(TV) talked about him on another forum, a fellow poster told me about that HS video.

A 4.4 guy but did appear faster.

I metioned .....CFL next stop.......not sure it was his next stop,but he did play in the CFL.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Obviously the potential was there what a shame he had to deal with outside obstacles. Classic what could have been.

I saw him play at WV(TV) talked about him on another forum, a fellow poster told me about that HS video.

A 4.4 guy but did appear faster.
Would’ve been interesting to see what happened if he had stayed with Deion out of high school. At least he’s happy and healthy now still. Was a real big deal though back then. He was something to see
 
helax said:
Would’ve been interesting to see what happened if he had stayed with Deion out of high school. At least he’s happy and healthy now still. Was a real big deal though back then. He was something to see
Deion was going to be a guardian was that it?

I can't believe some NFL team couldn't have used him. Why the CFL?

Most definately something to see.
 
What does this post have to do with high school or Texas? Very confusing...
 
volodya said:
What does this post have to do with high school or Texas? Very confusing...
I appear to have different interests than most the football fans here don't share so I decided to bring what does interest me here, did assume that was obvious.

So you missed me asking if this approach was ok?

Being I'm big into that track/football connection it's best I don't bore those who aren't.. So here I am.

When I started this I was going to go with just Texas HS football then changed my mind.

I do think you will enjoy the stuff I'm going to post

Well hell didn't know I could change the tittle, cool. Better?.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Give me 10 Thunder & Lighting running back (fullback?) duos/combos.

Ya know that big bruiser with that speedy cat with some quicks

The roots to that tree has gotta be Bronko (NWA rasslin' champ) Nagurski and The Galloping Ghost Red Grange, they were both Bears way back when.


Jerome Bettis/Reggie Brooks at ND
 
