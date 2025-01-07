Football Stuff

Sir Elzio Dennick
Has to be seen to be believed,
Noel was a beast. Steelers are free falling right now. I think they get dominated by the ravens.
Yeah I knew him in real life back then. There were many obstacles put in front of him unrelated to football. He did have some tremendous opportunities thoughI agree, he got drafted by the Eagles he had some personel problems ended up being waived. Next stop the CFL.
Would’ve been interesting to see what happened if he had stayed with Deion out of high school. At least he’s happy and healthy now still. Was a real big deal though back then. He was something to seeObviously the potential was there what a shame he had to deal with outside obstacles. Classic what could have been.
I saw him play at WV(TV) talked about him on another forum, a fellow poster told me about that HS video.
A 4.4 guy but did appear faster.
Yeah Deion was going to adopt him.Dein was going to e a guardian was that it?
I can't believe some NFL team couldn't have used him. Why the CFL?
Most definately something to see.
Colin Cowherds top 10
10. Buc's
9. Packers
8.Chargers
7.Rams
6.Vikes
5.Ravens
4.Eagles
3,Lions
2.Bills.....an NFL record only 8 turnovers this season
1.Chiefs
So the Steelers, Commanders, Texans, Broncos are the SMU, Indiana, Boise State, Tennessee of the NFL, don't really belong.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Steelers upset the Ravens.
Russell Wilson has gotta be the most positive thinker ever. Never see this cat down or effected by negativity. If the Aliens attack I want this guy in my foxhole.
Jerome Bettis/Reggie Brooks at NDGive me 10 Thunder & Lighting running back (fullback?) duos/combos.
Ya know that big bruiser with that speedy cat with some quicks
The roots to that tree has gotta be Bronko (NWA rasslin' champ) Nagurski and The Galloping Ghost Red Grange, they were both Bears way back when.
Jerome Bettis/Reggie Brooks at ND