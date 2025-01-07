Football Stuff

His junior season at West Virginia







Houson McTear tied the world record in the 100 yard dash at 9.0 as just a junior at Baker HS in Florida. Story goes he averaged over 13 yards a carry as a running back, bummer no video of those exploits.



I was at a track meet in Fresno when the PA guy came on......ladies and gentlemen this just in from the Florida state track and field championships, Baker high schooler Houston McTear has just ran a 9............................................................hesitaton................FLAT~~~~~~~~~ The crowd....WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO```



The great Bob Hayes the first to run a 9.1.



Southern Illinois sprinter Ivory Crockett broke that 9.1 with his 9.0.(Hayes and six others at 9.1)