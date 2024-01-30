Football fans are now making the same mistake that MMA/UFC fans always make

If you don't follow football all you need to know for the sake of my argument is that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going back to the Superbowl.



What does this have to do with MMA you ask?



Well it turns out that football fans are currently making the same mistake that MMA fans have been making for far too long. They are crowning Mahomes as the goat after only 7 seasons and 2 super bowls. Meanwhile Tom Brady (the real goat) has 7 Superbowls to his name and every passing record that matters. So the hell is Mahomes the goat? Well MMA fans do this all the time, where a fighter is currently doing great and they rush to crown him the new goat without letting his career play out. They did it with Max Holloway when he beat Aldo but then Holloway got beat by Volk and now they're calling Volk the goat. They did it with Izzy saying he was the goat at 185 but then he got beat by AP and Strickland and didn't come close to matching Anderson's title streak. Why are football fans and MMA fans such prisoners of the moment?



Here's an idea: how about we just let athlete's careers play out before we crown them goat? You never know how things could change in an instance. Mahomes could never win another Superbowl again and Volk might lose his title to Topuria and go on a bad losing streak. And Izzy looks like he's done. How many times must we learn the lesson to not make hasty judgment about someone's greatness when it's early in the game?