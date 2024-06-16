Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira

Tatsuro Taira vs Alexandre Pantoja – Given that Pantoja holds multiple wins over both #1 Brandon Royval and #2 Brandon Moreno, it’s clear the UFC need challengers at flyweight – hence Steve Erceg getting a shot so early in his career. Taira is still a young man at 24, but we’re already seeing youthful fighters like Mokaev in similar situations – just a win away from a title shot. Make Taira-Pantoja, Japan vs Brazil, and let’s see if Tatsuro can complete a spectacular run to the top. Tonight, Perez suffered an unfortunate injury, but hold nothing against Taira for that, he manipulated that situation.



Alex Perez - RECOVER!



Miles Johns vs Chris Gutierrez – Leg kick specialist Chris Gutierrez has flirted with the top 15 before, only to drop fights against the likes of Pedro Munhoz and Song Yadong, two great veterans who both hold rankings spots themselves. At this point it’s questionable who represents Gutierrez’ best win, and that’s a big question mark for a highly regarded 135er. Miles Johns could become Chris’ biggest scalp yet, given Johns is looking better than ever with back-to-back wins over Cody Gibson and Douglas Silva.



Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Alateng Heili – Alateng Heili has quietly assembled a 5-2-1 record in the UFC, and the next step for him is getting a win over a recognized and respected opponent. Douglas Silva de Andrade is just that, but don’t expect him to go down without a fight. Douglas Silva will fancy his chances here, and will bring it to the promising Chinese fighter and pay no heed to his career progression.



Lucas Almeida vs Jack Jenkins – Lucas Almeida was on point tonight, and showed again why he has been able to feast upon promising entry-level talent for so long. When he butted heads with experienced opposition, though, Almeida was found wanting. I want to see him face someone in between, and Jack ‘Phar’ Jenkins looks ideal. Both are good at what they do best, but both can be put on the back foot, this is a fight that will pit Almeida’s clinical striking against Jenkins’ more brutalist style – and I think it will work!



Timmy Cuamba vs Manolo Zecchini – The Italian debuted with a loss last September against Morgan Charriere and is surely due a fight in the United States now that he’s training with Jackson Wink. Timothy Cuamba is one of many options in a fight where two guys who typically fold their opponents meet head-to-head with both looking for their first UFC win.



Brady Hiestand vs Rinya Nakamura – Fantastic showing from Brady Hiestand tonight, his chin was a little iffy in R2, but he toughed it out and showed great cardio and creative grappling. He eventually submitted a guy who didn’t look like he would ever tap, and that’s 3 in a row for him. Rebook Brady vs Rinya, Rinya fans might worry a little bit about this booking, but this is the space where you find truly exciting MMA – 2 fantastic prospects, let’s see who wins out!



Garrett Armfield vs Dan Argueta – We need to see this fight, 100 %, both guys might be coming off a loss but neither are a bust, these are high level rookie bantamweights who should both be in the UFC for many years. These guys can do it all, but are both beatable, may the best man win here, this could be one where sheer heart determines the winner.



Asu Almabaev vs Tagir Ulanbekov – Tagir let himself down when he failed to make weight against Joshua Van, and Van should be rewarded with a different ranked opponent in my opinion, maybe Matt Schnell. Tagir should have to defend his ranking against a less attractive but equally tough opponent, and Asu at 3-0 in the UFC is just that guy. A punishment fight for Tagir.



Jose Johnson vs Edgar Chairez – Jose Johnson has all the tools physically, and he’s a decent fighter too, but the veteran was smothered by a smaller man tonight and generally had few answers to the questions posed by the Kazakh. Give him Edgar Chairez next, both these guys are good, have records that aren’t aesthetically pleasing, but more to the point their styles should mesh nicely and give us a barn-burner. They can do it all, only unreliably so, and I think we get a finish.



Adam Fugitt vs Charles Radtke – Not the most entertaining fight, but the judges scored in favour of Fugitt’s kick-heavy arsenal, taking him to 2-2 in the UFC. Charlie Radtke is a guy that has just a little bit more hype around him despite losing last time out to Carlos Prates (no disgrace), and I think he has a really solid chance of bouncing back here – but Fugitt is a big dude! Can Chuck Buffalo put his sheer physicality on display against a bigger dude?



Josh Quinlan – CUT! That’s 3 losses in a row, 1-3 in the UFC, and aside from a R1KO of Jason Witt, we just haven’t seen that finishing ability from Quinlan – that goes hand in hand with the fact we haven’t seen him push the pace, either, or the volume. A pot shot type of fighter that isn’t very exciting when he’s not scorching guys. Sorry, Josh, we just needed a little more.



Nate Maness vs David Dvorak – After more than a year out and on the back of a three-fight losing streak, Dvorak can now be accused of rank-squatting. The current #14 at flyweight, Dvorak’s next loss might not only dump him from the top 15, but it might also send him packing from the UFC. That’s a scary prospect, but one he will have to face up to sooner or later, and why not against Nate Maness, the former bantamweight is now 2-1 at flyweight after losing to highly rated and ranked Tagir Ulanbekov in his flyweight debut. Matheus Mendonca and Jimmy Flick didn’t have a whole lot for Maness, who will have his sights set on a ranking spot sooner rather than later.



Jimmy Flick vs Daniel Barez – Jimmy Flick failed to follow up his win over Malcolm ‘X’ Gordon and slumped to a third defeat in four fights against Nate Maness. Give him Daniel Barez next, the Spanish veteran is 0-1 in the UFC but has been around long enough that he should be facing fellow veterans at this point. Both fighters have a tendency to be involved in kill-or-be-killed type affairs, I wouldn’t be shocked if this was done and dusted inside a round.



Gabriella Fernandes vs Victoria Leonardo – Gabi Fernandes gets her first UFC win by the skin of her teeth, but it took facing a 3-1 debutant to get there, and her gas tank wasn’t great. Gabi could have easily lost that, but whatever, we move on, and I’d give her Victoria Leonardo next. That’s a different stylistic challenge and one she needs to address. We know she can box, but has she taken the time to round out her skills? Or will Leonardo grapple her way to her second UFC win?



Carli Judice vs Juliana Miller – 3-2 vs 3-3, this isn’t going to be a fight they put on a poster, but actually it could be pretty fun. Judice has the cardio and volume on the feet, but Miller will see this is as an opportunity to notch another submission, I think the sheer pace these two can potentially push will be worth a watch on it’s own, and I guess that’s why Carli was signed in the first place – she’s fun to watch even if she’s not the highest level.



Westin Wilson vs Morgan Charriere – Westin Wilson gets his first UFC win and of course it’s an R1SUB! Congratulations to him, but the level of competition doesn’t get any easier in the UFC, and I’d like to see him face fellow veteran Morgan Charriere next. Charriere is an exciting fighter so I think we’re all but guaranteed a finish here, but should it go long, Charriere has a bad habit of coasting rounds and running into razor thin decisions. Again, though, it ain’t getting there and someone comes out of this smelling like roses.



Jeka Saragih vs Luis Pajuelo – Luis Pajuelo looked a little out-of-his-depth in his UFC debut, but he did face the dangerous and rangy Mexican Fernando Padilla. Jeka won his UFC debut, but got taught all about the levels tonight by Westin Wilson who let Jeka make a rookie mistake by going for a powerbomb while in a triangle. The triangle only got tighter, and Jeka had to tap. Two rookies, don’t hold Jeka’s bigger numerical record against him, most of those fights were in Indonesia. This seems perfectly fair to me.



Melquizael Costa vs Chepe Mariscal – Fun fact: both Melq and Shayilan had been stopped in R2 by Steve Garcia in the UFC, and guess what? Chepe Mariscal was stopped by… Steve Garcia in R2 in LFA! Let’s complete the triangle and see who the best guy that lost to Steve Garcia really is! Should be a fun fight with Mariscal rolling at 3-0 in the UFC, and Melq getting the better of Shayilan in a gruelling grappling bout!



Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Alexander Hernandez – Tough break for Shayilan who got the better of most of the wrestling exchanges, but just couldn’t do much damage and eventually had to tap out to a barely-defended RNC. I’d like to see him face Alexander Hernandez next, both guys are powerful, no question, but both are on two-fight skids and both need to rebound ASAP in the worst way. Hernandez likely walks in the favourite, but he’s blown it in that spot before…



Josefine Knutsson vs Ketlen Souza – Ketlen Souza bounced back from a tough UFC debut defeat to Karine Silva by beating Marnic Mann, the same fighter Knutsson picked up her first UFC win against. Knutsson’s striking looked good tonight as usual, but her grappling and fight IQ was a little bit lacking. She’s only 28, though, so the matchmakings can take their time with her, but that doesn’t mean giving her lay ups – let the competitive fights keep coming!



Julia Polastri vs Rayanne Amanda – Two Brazilians who have yet to record a win in the UFC, I have a feeling Polastri has the higher ceiling, but that’s conjecture until she shows out in the Octagon. Polastri certainly had the better wrestling and grappling tonight but looked a little outmatched on the feet – can she record a comprehensive win over Rayanne Amanda, and possibly send her fellow Brazilian packing from the UFC?