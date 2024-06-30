Fights to make after UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2

(C) Alex Pereira vs #2 Magomed Ankalaev - Alex's superstardom just continues to rise every time he steps into the cage, it is quite insane to watch live. The next fight is kind of obivous here, this could be in Abu Dhabi or anywhere later this year, I will say this, if Alex comes around and beats Magomed by finish... I don't know how much more we can deny him being top 5 all time, and I really mean that.



#1 Jiří Procházka vs #6 Nikita Krylov - Wow... it seems like Jiri will forever just have to realize that Alex will have his number. Jiri still had an impressive win against Rakic after he lost to Alex the first time, maybe he can come back and do something Impressive against Krylov who deserves a higher ranked opponent, could see this early next year or even later this year in December.



#13 Diego Lopes vs #5 Mosvar Evloev 2 - Honestly, I just believe in my opinion that Ortega will announce sooner or later that he will be moving to light weight, and I think a rematch between Lopes and Evloev would be massive for the division. The first fight was a crazy one, especially for the debut of Lopes when he took the fight on 4 days notice and almost submitted Mosvar many times. Lopes has been on a 4 fight winning streak since then, 3 of them coming by first round finish. Lopes deserves a higher ranked opponent as he originally had the #3 booked tonight but it didn't happen, so I think the UFC will make a highly anticipated rematch.



#14 Dan Ige vs Chepe Mariscal - Dan Ige is such a BMF, what a guy to go out of his way to save this card on 3 hours notice. I think the UFC will just push the original fight for Ige back to September in the sphere. It seems the sphere will be a very stacked card, all my respect goes out to Ige and I think the UFC will oblige by his request.



#10 (MW) Roman Dolidze vs #12 Caio Borralho - Congrats to Roman with the win, wasn't that impressive but he did it on like a weeks or 2 notice so good for him. Now ranked in 2 divisions, he said he doesn't know what division he is going to fight at next and said he would like a fight with Khamzat, so I'm just gonna assume his next fight is going to be at 185. The broadcast said that Roman told them that the original plan was for him to face Caio in September this year, so I think they continue with that plan but maybe push it back a month or 2.



#11 Anthony Smith vs #12 Bogdan Guskov - Anthony Smith looked terrible tonight, and at almost 36, I think he knows the UFC will continue to just give him up and comers and I think the next person that fits that bill is Guskov (Anthony Smith 2.0). LionHeart says he wants some time off and I think later this year this fight is the one to make.



#3 Macy Chiasson vs #5 Kayla Harrison - All indications are that the UFC is doing Pena vs Pennington later this year, I think this fight determines who fights for the title next after that fight happens. Possibly we can have this one the same card as Pennington vs Pena. Chiasson got the job done tonight in a great fight against Bueno Silva, she is now on a 2 fight winning streak, both by finish. I think this is the fight to make next and would actually be an entertaining fight on a PPV.



#4 Mayra Bueno Silva vs #10 Norma Dumont - What a fun fight for as long as it lasted, Bueno Silva lost by doctor stoppage but it was pretty fun fight while it happened. Silva is still pretty young and a fun fighter and I think it's time for here to face someone who is deserving of a step up in competition in terms of ranking position. That person is Norma Dumont who is currently on a 4 fight winning streak and does have some fun moments during fights. This fight at the end of the year makes perfect sense.



#7 Ian Machado Garry vs #4 Colby Covington - Garry came out of this fight with the unanimous decision victory. I know the fight that was trying to be made a few times before was Ian vs Colby. There has been some crazy beef online here and there but if Colby witnessed anything tonight, it's that Ian is beatable in the grappling department. I think Colby was trying to see how Ian fought tonight and after a performance that wasn't the most impressive, I think Colby will finally decide to fight him. I think this is the fight to make for the next McGregor vs Chandler card. Also I'm still a firm believer in the UFC doing Shavkat vs JDM for the next title challenger for Leon, so we have time to see Garry vs Colby later this year.



#14 Michael "Venom" Page vs #9 Stephen Thompson - Close fight for MVP tonight but he took the L tonight, at 37 years old there isn't much for MVP to do right now other than to take fights that the fans want to see. I had Wonderboy fighting the loser of this fight regardless and I think a matchup with MVP would be a fun one later this year.



Joe Pyfer vs Paul Craig - Joe Pyfer with the amazing first round KO tonight. He is 4-1 in the UFC now with his last fight before this being against Jack Hermansson where he kind of got "fraud checked". He called for Paul Craig and I think he knows exactly what he's doing with this callout, calling out Craig who's chin is terrible as it is. Nonetheless, the UFC still probably make it because it's a layup for Joe Pyfer on the feet with a big name in Paul Craig.



Marc-Andre Barriault vs Ihor Potieria - Jeez... what a brutal KO loss taken by Barriault. He is now 6-7 in the UFC and 34 years old I think he should go to someone like Ihor Potieria. Ihor is 2-3 in the UFC and despite some of his loses being bad, he is quite entertaining to watch. Should be the next fight to make for both men as they both lost in the first round pretty badly and will need some time off.



Andre Fili vs Alex Caceres - Fili gets the nod tonight on the scorecards, he is now 12-10 in the UFC and has been here for a while. The fight to make here is the clearest in a while, and that's him vs Alex Caceres. Both of them have been here for a long time and have had their fair share of fights in the rankings and out. 2 veterans who will stand up and bring a entertaining fight for the fans, it is a must watch.



Cub Swanson vs Alexander Hernandez - Swanson lost by split decision tonight and at 40 years of age, I do want him to retire but he did look good tonight, I think 1 more fight against someone like Alexander Hernandez is the perfect last fight to make for Cub. Hernandez is 1-4 in his last 5 and desperately needs a win. If Hernandez can still make featherweight, this is the fight to make for Cub Swansons retirement sendoff.



Jean Silva vs Jonathan Pearce - Jean Silva is the real deal, if he get's control of his weight issues he can be a serious problem in the featherweight division, the power he has is insane. I think the UFC needs to slowly build him up as he is only 27 and is on a 2 fight winning streak, both by KO. I think the next fight should be Silva against Jonathan Pearce, a heavy wrestler type of fighter. We need to see if Jean can deal with the grappling part of the game or will Jean Silva simply knock out another opponent in Jonathan Pearce who already has a solid chin.



Charles Jourdain vs Jamall Emmers - Jourdain suffers his first knockout loss of his career tonight, just simply wasn't the better fighter tonight, doesn't mean he isn't good though still. He is still only 28 years of age, now 6-7-1 in the UFC he is in an odd situation because he is on a 2 fight losing streak but still is in that top 35ish of the 145 division. I think a fight with Emmers who just took on Nate Landwehr a few months ago is a great fight. He looked very amazing against Landwehr early in the first, dropping him twice until he lost by KO later in the round, he is 3-4 in the UFC and I think this is a great bounce back for either man if they can get a W here.



Payton Talbott vs Aiemann Zahabi - What a performance by Payton, he is quite honestly the future. 3 fights in the UFC, 3 finishes and every time he steps in the cage, he gets better. Trust me, I love the callout against Yanez, that is such a fun fight, but there is a problem. The UFC still see's Yanez as a prospect, they quite literally gave him Vinicius Salvador, who is bottom of the barrel in the UFC, and came from flyweight after Yanez had just left the rankings. I think a better fight for the UFC to make is Talbott vs Zahabi, Zahabi is on a 4 fight winning streak, 2 by 1st round KO, just beat a great prospect as a +600 underdog in his last fight, and is doing all of this at 36 years of age. I think this is the fight to make as Zahabi is still in that top 20-25 rank which Payton wants.



Yanis Ghemmouri vs Kleydson Rodrigues - And.... we have our first finish of the night! Unfortunately Yanis was a victim of that. Now 0-2 in the UFC, losing both by finish, I think 1 more fight in the UFC to see if he belongs is the right thing to do. It's only right to match him up with someone is in a similar situation in Kleydson Rodrigues, who is 1-3 in the UFC since making a weight change up to Bantamweight. Yanis is from France... so maybe we can see this in Paris. Loser leaves the UFC.



#14 Gillian Robertson vs #9 Angela Hill - Honestly considering how long both women have been around and how much they've fought, it's crazy this fight hasn't happened yet. There would be a crazy 10 year age difference in this fight. If either women win's this fight I think they can look at a fight outside the top 5.



Michelle Waterson-Gomez - Officially Retired



Martin Buday vs Don'Tale Mayes - Not a great fight at all from Buday, nonetheless, he is now 5-1 in the UFC. Was gonna give him a ranked fight consider he is 5-1 in the UFC, but after that performance I am definitely second guessing that idea. I think one more fight outside the rankings with Mayes is a good matchup for both men. If Buday win's he gets a ranked opponent, If Mayes wins he can be a similar situation, although I will say for both men, a loss does makes me question a lot about both fighters.



Andrei Arlovski - Retire - Arlovski is 45 years old and is now on a 4 fight losing streak and put on a pretty sad performance. He has been a champion and had a very long career and made a ton of money, time to hang it up.



Rei Tsuruya vs Victor Altamirano - The 22 year old Rei Tsuruya got the job tonight. Crazy to think he is only 22, just turned 7 days ago. Let's build him up but give him a stronger opponent next but not to big of a leap. I think Victor Altamirano is a perfect fit. He is a wrestler who has a great pace who could be a difficult test for Rei. Victor is 2-3 in the UFC and is 33 years old, so he needs a win desperately sooner than later. Would be a great one to watch.



Carlos Hernandez vs Jake Hadley - Hernandez did better than one would assume as such a huge underdog. He lost the first 2 rounds but did well in the 3rd but clearly just wasn't enough. He is now 2-3 in the UFC and so is Jake Hadley. Both are on a 2 fight losing streak, against good opponent mind you. A win for either men is huge for their careers, although a loss is looking like it's closer to the door.



Vinicius Oliveira vs #14 Jonathan Martinez - Vinicius got it done pretty clearly tonight, took a nasty check from a leg kick he threw at the end of the 2nd round, other than that he took all the rounds clear as day. When this fight was first announced, Simon was ranked #15 in the division, so clearly the UFC see's Vinicius as something big. At 28 years of age, he has a crazy highlight KO from a flying knee, and took on a very tough opponent who was ranked when the fight was announced. I think his next matchup should be someone who is currently ranked and let's see how he does with someone who has some nasty leg kicks in Jonathan Martinez.



Ricky Simon vs Rinya Nakamura - Simon is now on a 3 fight losing streak and it's clear the UFC wants to build prospects with Simon. A man who was once ranked is now tasked to take on the up and comers of the division, he did it with Yadong, Mario, and now Vinicius. Next up I think is Rinya, who is a wrestler who should make it an interesting fight with Simon, could be a huge test for Rinya, which I think he is ready for in a step up in competition.