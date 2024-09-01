Fighting Nerds best club ever?

Marko Atanasovik

Marko Atanasovik

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 3, 2023
Messages
707
Reaction score
715
Mauricio Ruffy - fancy striker, capoeira style, spinning attacks, unorthodox angles, shifts, wide stance similar like Jiri Prochazka.

Good debut against UFC veteran with good boxing.

Caio Borralho - counterpuncher, karate stance, fighting on back foot and behind the jab, bouncing, roll of punches.

Last fight beat Cannonier in the stand up like none before.

Carlos Prates - southpaw, set up rear hand, liver kick and rear straight, sharpness, timing, muay thai combos, deadly knees & elbows.

KOs Jingliang Li who never been knocked out before.

Jean Silva - narrow stance, deadly boxing combos, bodywork, uppercuts, in pocket fighting.

Trading punches with Dober and beat him there.

All of them has great grappling skills.
Everyone has a completely different style.
Their priority is to finish the fight.
 
AKA when they had Cain, DC, Rockhold, and Khabib
 
Love what they are doing this year but let's slow down a bit. Do they even have a Champion in any of the major promotions?
 
It is definitely something.

I'm still kind of pissed off at Borralho for not displaying his grappling vs Cannonier. He could have shown he is one of the most complete MW out there. Feed him Adesanya.
 
gaYE1Cc.jpeg
 
Why in the flying blue fuck did you use the word “EVER”?

Clown shoes.. they do NOT have a SINGLE UFC Champion.

You NEED to be told..

1725207107740.gif
 
I’m pretty sure the gym I train at is more talented than the ‘Fighting Nerds.’ My friend owns Sammy’s Samurai Sambo just down the street. He promises to make you a black belt in 3 months or you get half your money back. He also owns Sammy’s Sushi Stand at the mall.
 
Don't know how good they will turn out to be, but this is a great schtick.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Replies
13
Views
1K
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,403
Messages
56,120,892
Members
175,075
Latest member
scienceguy

Share this page

Back
Top