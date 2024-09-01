Fighting Nerds best club ever?

Marko Atanasovik
Mauricio Ruffy - fancy striker, capoeira style, spinning attacks, unorthodox angles, shifts, wide stance similar like Jiri Prochazka.
Good debut against UFC veteran with good boxing.
Caio Borralho - counterpuncher, karate stance, fighting on back foot and behind the jab, bouncing, roll of punches.
Last fight beat Cannonier in the stand up like none before.
Carlos Prates - southpaw, set up rear hand, liver kick and rear straight, sharpness, timing, muay thai combos, deadly knees & elbows.
KOs Jingliang Li who never been knocked out before.
Jean Silva - narrow stance, deadly boxing combos, bodywork, uppercuts, in pocket fighting.
Trading punches with Dober and beat him there.
All of them has great grappling skills.
Everyone has a completely different style.
Their priority is to finish the fight.
