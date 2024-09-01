Fighting Nerds best club ever?

Mauricio Ruffy - fancy striker, capoeira style, spinning attacks, unorthodox angles, shifts, wide stance similar like Jiri Prochazka.



Good debut against UFC veteran with good boxing.



Caio Borralho - counterpuncher, karate stance, fighting on back foot and behind the jab, bouncing, roll of punches.



Last fight beat Cannonier in the stand up like none before.



Carlos Prates - southpaw, set up rear hand, liver kick and rear straight, sharpness, timing, muay thai combos, deadly knees & elbows.



KOs Jingliang Li who never been knocked out before.



Jean Silva - narrow stance, deadly boxing combos, bodywork, uppercuts, in pocket fighting.



Trading punches with Dober and beat him there.



All of them has great grappling skills.

Everyone has a completely different style.

Their priority is to finish the fight.