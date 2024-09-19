Fighters that should retire immediately

Who are some current fighters who you are worried will go on a James Vick style skid if they don’t quit fighting immediately? I’ll start:



1. Tony Ferguson - I’m actually concerned that his mental issues combined with CTE will cause him to commit suicide soon. He really needs to quit fighting now.



2. Justin Gaethje - He just got flatlined by a featherweight. His chin is now cracked and he’ll be KO’d every fight now.



3. Volkanovski - He made a big mistake getting KO’d by Islam then immediately coming back. Topuria soul crushed him and he probably won’t win another fight against a top 10 opponent. If he retires he can retain much of his legacy.



4. Max Holloway - he should pull out and retire before Topuri brutally KO’s him. His nine lives are up and Topuria will crack his chin and stiffen him. Max relies too much on his chin and will be knocked out repeatedly after Topuria cracks him.



5. Dominic Reyes - this guy should never have come back after Jiri annihilated him. Now he gets one win against a can and thinks he’s back? No, he need to retire or get massive CTE.



6. Izzy - doesn’t have anything left to prove and is now on a 2 fight losing streak, with the loss against Strickland being an embarrassment. If he hangs it up now, he can avoid extending his losing streak.