Fighters that should retire immediately

prime_lobov

Jul 5, 2024
Who are some current fighters who you are worried will go on a James Vick style skid if they don’t quit fighting immediately? I’ll start:

1. Tony Ferguson - I’m actually concerned that his mental issues combined with CTE will cause him to commit suicide soon. He really needs to quit fighting now.

2. Justin Gaethje - He just got flatlined by a featherweight. His chin is now cracked and he’ll be KO’d every fight now.

3. Volkanovski - He made a big mistake getting KO’d by Islam then immediately coming back. Topuria soul crushed him and he probably won’t win another fight against a top 10 opponent. If he retires he can retain much of his legacy.

4. Max Holloway - he should pull out and retire before Topuri brutally KO’s him. His nine lives are up and Topuria will crack his chin and stiffen him. Max relies too much on his chin and will be knocked out repeatedly after Topuria cracks him.

5. Dominic Reyes - this guy should never have come back after Jiri annihilated him. Now he gets one win against a can and thinks he’s back? No, he need to retire or get massive CTE.

6. Izzy - doesn’t have anything left to prove and is now on a 2 fight losing streak, with the loss against Strickland being an embarrassment. If he hangs it up now, he can avoid extending his losing streak.
 
Volk and Izzy? They are still in their prime. Max looks better than before. If they feel they are not in it anymore they should retire but that could be at any age.
 
All fighters with losses should retire. They're all past their prime and we're never good anyways

Even some fighters with no losses should retire cuz they suck too and have only fought cans.
 
The whole flyweight division no one talks about them at all
 
