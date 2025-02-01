Izzy needs to retire immediately

prime_lobov
He will never win another fight against a ranked opponent. If he doesn’t retire, he should either fight cans or move to the GFL and fight The Chris.
So he should continue fighting as a professional tomato can? Does he need the money that bad?Why retire it's not like he is taking beatings. He is cashing 7 figure checks to take a few punches. He will never have a belt again. Doesn't mean he shoukd retire we just need to adjust our expectations.
Tomato can? He went 4 rounds vs ddp last fight. Stipe was a can that is a former champion in decline. I doubt he needs money but he is mid 30s, he still wants to fight. He hasn't figured out yet he won't be champ. One more loss and he will probably throw in the towel.So he should continue fighting as a professional tomato can? Does he need the money that bad?
I wasn’t sure if it’s just getting older or moreso not trusting himself as much, but now I’m thinking it’s mostly just an aging fighter thing. He’s someone who always was able to rely on his natural athletic advantages like his speed and reflexes, so when those decline even a little, suddenly you’re there to be hit in a game of inches.He was winning, but his reactions look a lot slower now, and he doesn't seem to have the confidence to initiate any really hard shots.
I think he's done as an elite.