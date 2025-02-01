  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Izzy needs to retire immediately

P

prime_lobov

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
228
Reaction score
319
He will never win another fight against a ranked opponent. If he doesn’t retire, he should either fight cans or move to the GFL and fight The Chris.
 
I thought he looked fantastic. He got eye poked seconds before that then hit w a big punch. It happens. Had he taken his break maybe things would be different but this is the consequence.
 
He's still capable of winning maybe for the next couple of years, but he's taking shots that he would've evaded back then, and they are affecting him more too.
 
He was winning until he wasn't. But that's basically the story of a lot of these aging former champions.

The reflexes are not there anymore and he will be more prone to these types of results.
 
He was winning, but his reactions look a lot slower now, and he doesn't seem to have the confidence to initiate any really hard shots.

I think he's done as an elite.
 
He's still really good. I've noticed he's less focused than he was while champ in his prime, he's been less defensive and letting huge shots slip through. Might just be reflexes slowing down. His offense is standard Izzy though. Even TDD looks good. I think he lost his momentum and just can't catch a break to turn it around.
 
Why retire it's not like he is taking beatings. He is cashing 7 figure checks to take a few punches. He will never have a belt again. Doesn't mean he shoukd retire we just need to adjust our expectations.
 
After he stroked out against Sean I'm surprised he landed the 1 Alex punch. His fight vs ddp was good too. He is trying and still caring but these guys are getting better and he is slightly worse.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Why retire it's not like he is taking beatings. He is cashing 7 figure checks to take a few punches. He will never have a belt again. Doesn't mean he shoukd retire we just need to adjust our expectations.
Click to expand...
So he should continue fighting as a professional tomato can? Does he need the money that bad?
 
prime_lobov said:
So he should continue fighting as a professional tomato can? Does he need the money that bad?
Click to expand...
Tomato can? He went 4 rounds vs ddp last fight. Stipe was a can that is a former champion in decline. I doubt he needs money but he is mid 30s, he still wants to fight. He hasn't figured out yet he won't be champ. One more loss and he will probably throw in the towel.
 
He still has a lot of job prospects, such as becoming a dog trainer
 
xhaydenx said:
He was winning, but his reactions look a lot slower now, and he doesn't seem to have the confidence to initiate any really hard shots.

I think he's done as an elite.
Click to expand...
I wasn’t sure if it’s just getting older or moreso not trusting himself as much, but now I’m thinking it’s mostly just an aging fighter thing. He’s someone who always was able to rely on his natural athletic advantages like his speed and reflexes, so when those decline even a little, suddenly you’re there to be hit in a game of inches.

The leaning back as a defensive strategy was always gonna catch up to him I guess. Looked great in the 1st tho, so I think he still has a place if he wants to keep going, but like you said, the sun has set on him being elite it appears
 
Let him earn some more money to put towards his retirement.

He will never be a top tier fighter though - that aura is gone.
 
Gotta love the post-event deluge of shitty hot takes
 
Thinking about it strictly logically he already has more than enough money to retire and be set for life, so for him it would be better to prioritize his health over more money which he really doesn't need

However if he doesn't want to fight more and potentially go out on a win or just keep being a famous athlete I can totally see that
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Fighters that should retire immediately
2
Replies
26
Views
998
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
MigitAs
How would Izzy vs Imavov go?
Replies
15
Views
579
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,582
Messages
56,840,635
Members
175,431
Latest member
lloobfhjc

Share this page

Back
Top