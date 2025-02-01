Izzy needs to retire immediately

xhaydenx said: He was winning, but his reactions look a lot slower now, and he doesn't seem to have the confidence to initiate any really hard shots.



I think he's done as an elite. Click to expand...

I wasn’t sure if it’s just getting older or moreso not trusting himself as much, but now I’m thinking it’s mostly just an aging fighter thing. He’s someone who always was able to rely on his natural athletic advantages like his speed and reflexes, so when those decline even a little, suddenly you’re there to be hit in a game of inches.The leaning back as a defensive strategy was always gonna catch up to him I guess. Looked great in the 1st tho, so I think he still has a place if he wants to keep going, but like you said, the sun has set on him being elite it appears