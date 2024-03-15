FFC 73: Oscar Miguel vs. Carlos Huachin | 14. March | UFC Fight Pass

P

Permante

White Belt
Joined
Mar 14, 2024
Messages
8
Reaction score
0
431996177_952591676226921_240048547409880020_n.jpg
www.sherdog.com

FFC 73 - Miguel vs. Huachin

FFC 73 - Miguel vs. Huachin pits Oscar Miguel vs Carlos Perro Malo Huachin fight in Centro de Convenciones de Barranco, Lima, Peru on Mar 14, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

A UFC Fight Pass-event live from Lima, Peru.

running order

431989279_18327387994141967_3304844554518122126_n.jpg

Preface: Hi, I'm new to the forum and also to following MMA sports. I don't have much knowledge about it yet, but that doesn't stop me from hoping that it will be different in the future. My intention is to consistently score numerous interesting MMA events here in the forum, and hopefully, with the input of other members, I can quickly gain a good overview of MMA, which ideally will help me learn a lot more. :)
 
Brenda Gottig - Anyela Perez

  1. 9-10 (The records are 7-1 versus 0-2, seems like a clear-cut affair, but Perez brings the heat standing up and practically overwhelms Gottig. Can she maintain this pace though?)
  2. LTKO (The round goes better for Gottig, who collects quite a bit of control time on the ground. Towards the end, she loses position and falters, prompting the ref to step in.)
 
Piero Pineda - Franklin Flores

  1. WKO (Pineda unleashes strong high kicks, putting significant pressure on Flores in the stand-up. Flores attempts to alleviate the pressure with wrestling, but the fight soon shifts back to standing, where Pineda lands body kicks that hurt Flores. Eventually, Flores crumbles, prompting the referee to intervene.)
 
Alan Sosa Dahua - Nicolas Rodriguez
  1. 10-9 (Rodriguez enters the cage with a Spanish Dragonball cover. It´s a stand-fight, with both fighters throwing a lot, but Sosa appears quicker and lands more shots.)
  2. 9-10 (Eventually, Sosa finds himself on his back and doesn't look good from there. Perhaps Rodriguez can win the fight with grappling.)
  3. 9-10 (The round was quite close. Sosa attempts an arm grip on the ground, but it doesn't fully connect. Later on, Rodriguez presses and manages some ground and pound. This may have been decisive for the fight.)
28-29

A close fight where Rodriguez seemed physically stronger and, in my opinion, also appeared more complete.

Verdict: 3x 29-28
UD Rodriguez
 
Animated GIF
 
Angel Escobar - Jonathan Gabriel Martinez

  1. LTKO (Escobar gets hurt early and then tries to buy time with wrestling. Eventually, he finds himself on the ground, and Martinez forces the stoppage with hammer fists.)
 
Alvaro Andres Vacacela Guerrero - Adrian Mazza Miranda

  1. 10-9 (Vacacela appears extremely strong in the stand-up. He also exhibits really good boxing skills, evident from Miranda's face, which looks quite marked after just 5 minutes.)
  2. 10-9 (the pace slows down now. Miranda lands some shots, but the better ones still come from Vacacela.)
  3. 10-9 (indeed, Vacacela manages a successful takedown in the last 10 seconds, so not the entire 15 minutes pass in the stand-up. What a versatile fighter he is! <Lmaoo>)
30-27

The fight started promisingly but became somewhat one-dimensional over time.

Verdict: UD Vacacela
 
Oscar Miguel - Carlos Huachin

  1. 9-10 (now begins the big flyweight title fight. Surprisingly, it's only 3 rounds instead of 5. Neither lands particularly well, but in my eyes, Huachin was slightly more effective.)
  2. 10-9 (Miguel is at least more active and likely secures the round due to this advantage.)
  3. 10-9 (Miguel manages to land a kick or knee here and there, making the round more his. However, Huachin lands a nice hard shot towards the end. The crowd cheers vigorously, creating a great atmosphere in Peru, but both fighters start to mess around, failing to convert the excitement into action, which seems somewhat disappointing. Weak finish.)
29-28

That was a pretty close fight, which could potentially be scored the other way around. I'll now trust the experts.

Verdict: Miguel is still the Fusion FC-champion in the flyweight division.




Miguel is awarded the victory and becomes the new flyweight champion. There are some scattered boos, which surely come from Huachin's camp. A verbal altercation ensues between the two fighters, and they have to be separated. They apparently have a strong dislike for each other.

That's it from Peru for now. Until next time.
 
Good stuff man. keep watching and soon you'll be familiar with lots of the bigger fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

STAY GOLD
LUX 041 on March 15 (UFC Fight Pass)
Replies
0
Views
62
STAY GOLD
STAY GOLD
Kryptt
  • Poll
PBP Cage Warriors 160: Manchester - Hendin vs. Harila - UFC Fight Pass - Main 4pm Est/Prelims 2pm Est
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Kryptt
Kryptt
Kryptt
  • Poll
PBP Cage Warriors 163: Brown vs. Bachar - CWFC WW Championship – YouTube / UFC Fight Pass – 1:30 EST
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
Kryptt
Kryptt
Kryptt
  • Poll
PBP LFA 168: McKee vs. McPadden - Main – UFC Fight Pass – 9:00pm ET - Prelims – YouTube – 8:00pm ET
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
Polish Machine
Polish Machine
Kryptt
PBP Cage Warriors 166 - Wilson Reis vs. Toby Misech - Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Replies
16
Views
531
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,978
Messages
55,249,013
Members
174,705
Latest member
Permante

Share this page

Back
Top