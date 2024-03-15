FFC 73: Oscar Miguel vs. Carlos Huachin | 14. March | UFC Fight Pass

9-10 (now begins the big flyweight title fight. Surprisingly, it's only 3 rounds instead of 5. Neither lands particularly well, but in my eyes, Huachin was slightly more effective.) 10-9 (Miguel is at least more active and likely secures the round due to this advantage.) 10-9 (Miguel manages to land a kick or knee here and there, making the round more his. However, Huachin lands a nice hard shot towards the end. The crowd cheers vigorously, creating a great atmosphere in Peru, but both fighters start to mess around, failing to convert the excitement into action, which seems somewhat disappointing. Weak finish.)

Oscar Miguel - Carlos HuachinThat was a pretty close fight, which could potentially be scored the other way around. I'll now trust the experts.Verdict: Miguel is still the Fusion FC-champion in the flyweight division.Miguel is awarded the victory and becomes the new flyweight champion. There are some scattered boos, which surely come from Huachin's camp. A verbal altercation ensues between the two fighters, and they have to be separated. They apparently have a strong dislike for each other.That's it from Peru for now. Until next time.