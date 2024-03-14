LUX 041 on March 15 (UFC Fight Pass)

STAY GOLD
Sherdog.com Staff
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2021
- Messages
- 9,518
- Reaction score
- 15,632
LUX 041
Main Card — UFC Fight Pass — 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT
FLW Title: Jorge Calvo (16-6) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (13-3)
BW: Emilio Saavedra (8-2) vs. Emmanuel Rivero (9-10)
BW: Luis Rey Gallegos (8-7) vs. Eduardo Alvarado (10-8)
WFLW: Victoria Alba (2-1) vs. Ivonne Caro (2-0)
FLW: Uriel Uribe (6-4) vs. Carlos Gomez (7-7)
WCW (120 lbs): Yajaira Romo (8-7) vs. Karla Pastrana (4-3)
Prelims — No Stream — 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
CW (130 lbs): Alan Castro (5-3) vs. Alejandro Villarreal (7-5)
BW: Fabian Lopez (2-2) vs. Liborio Lopez (2-3)
LW: Adrian Cortez (2-1) vs. Pedro Rubio (6-1)
LW: Bryan Ulises (1-2) vs. David Hernandez (3-0)
CW (130 lbs): Franco Varessy (0-0) vs. Alejandro Hernandez (0-0)
Last edited: