LUX 041 on March 15 (UFC Fight Pass)

Snapinsta-app-431219264-454231833595493-4250544655371544392-n-1080.jpg


LUX 041

Main Card — UFC Fight Pass — 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT
FLW Title: Jorge Calvo (16-6) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (13-3)
BW: Emilio Saavedra (8-2) vs. Emmanuel Rivero (9-10)
BW: Luis Rey Gallegos (8-7) vs. Eduardo Alvarado (10-8)
WFLW: Victoria Alba (2-1) vs. Ivonne Caro (2-0)
FLW: Uriel Uribe (6-4) vs. Carlos Gomez (7-7)
WCW (120 lbs): Yajaira Romo (8-7) vs. Karla Pastrana (4-3)

Prelims — No Stream — 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
CW (130 lbs): Alan Castro (5-3) vs. Alejandro Villarreal (7-5)
BW: Fabian Lopez (2-2) vs. Liborio Lopez (2-3)
LW: Adrian Cortez (2-1) vs. Pedro Rubio (6-1)
LW: Bryan Ulises (1-2) vs. David Hernandez (3-0)
CW (130 lbs): Franco Varessy (0-0) vs. Alejandro Hernandez (0-0)
 
Franco Varessy def. Antonio Hernandez in 4:31 by TKO due to punches.
 
Bryan Ulises def. David Hernandez by unanimous decision.
 
Pedro Rubio def. Adrian Cortez by submission in 3:46 of round 1 with a rear naked choke.
 
Fabian Lopez def. Liborio Lopez by submission in 2:58 of round 1 with a rear naked choke.
 
