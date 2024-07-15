Fedor: The Sound of SPEED - Referee camera

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,279
Reaction score
2,503


Referee cam hits different. The speed in this footage is truly something to behold. I don't know if there was or if there will ever be anyone faster than this.

The SOUND of some those shots, the speed of some those shots, the speed of the transitions in this footage is simply UNREEL.

The controlled aggression and ferocity were unlike anything this sport has ever seen. Hard to believe this was 20 years ago.

You can hear the crowd react and go "OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHH and AAAAAHHHHHH" like they're watching an apex predator hunting it's pray. Incredible footage.

Man was he fast and man was Minotauro tough. Most guys would have been absolutely melted by some of those shots. Enjoy brothers.

🐐
 
Last edited:
Was thinking this recently when i rewatched Fedor vs Heath Herring, faster then any LHW today and the fastest Heavyweight I've seen in his prime, the way he leaped in and out of his opponents guard for GnP and threw his overhand right and sweeping hooks to get to the clinch for a trip or toss was terrifying

 
Last edited:
Keep it all in its generational perspective. Minotauro, even in his prime, was a walking zombie. And basically a pure jiu jitsu fighter. Not that hard for someone who is leagues more athletic than he is to look good against him. Fedor could not get away with that striking technique against guys like Jones, Pereira, Aspinall, Stipe, Gane, Ngannou, Velasquez, Cormier. Even Izzy would probably eff Fedor up. We saw when his speed & explosivity degraded with age he got exposed by guys like Maldonado. Take off the fanboy glasses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fatback96
Gotta be some of the worst bunch of referee calls ever
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Royce's Gi
Royce's Gi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,839
Messages
55,858,892
Members
174,970
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top