Fedor: The Sound of SPEED - Referee camera

Referee cam hits different. The speed in this footage is truly something to behold. I don't know if there was or if there will ever be anyone faster than this.The SOUND of some those shots, the speed of some those shots, the speed of the transitions in this footage is simply UNREEL.The controlled aggression and ferocity were unlike anything this sport has ever seen. Hard to believe this was 20 years ago.You can hear the crowd react and go "OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHH and AAAAAHHHHHH" like they're watching an apex predator hunting it's pray. Incredible footage.Man was he fast and man was Minotauro tough. Most guys would have been absolutely melted by some of those shots. Enjoy brothers.