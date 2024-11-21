Fedor vs Cro Cop battle of the reflexes





Man these guys were fast. Mirkos left cross is easily one of the fastest punches in the history of the sport. This is the punch he broke Bob Sapps orbital bone with. It wasn't an easy punch to avoid getting hit by because it was short and snappy. It looks stupid fast even on the slow motion replay.



Fedor did a great job of making reads and ducked out of the way beautifully. Incredible reaction time and reflexes from the GOAT Fedor. He even paried some of these shots and countered with shots of his own. Truly insane speed.



Mirko recognized that Fedor was ducking to the side and tried to adjust by throwing a hook but Fedor made a read on that too and ducked under the the left hook and countered with his own punch. To Mirko's credit he also ducked out of the way of some bombs from Fedor.



This is the pinnacle of HW fighting. Two guys meeting eachother in their prime. Incredible speed and incredible reaction time. Both guys had the reflexes of a cat. No Jon Jones style ducking and cowardice.



Study this video anon and then study is some more.