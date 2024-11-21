  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Fedor vs Cro Cop battle of the reflexes

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,820
Reaction score
4,033


Man these guys were fast. Mirkos left cross is easily one of the fastest punches in the history of the sport. This is the punch he broke Bob Sapps orbital bone with. It wasn't an easy punch to avoid getting hit by because it was short and snappy. It looks stupid fast even on the slow motion replay.

Fedor did a great job of making reads and ducked out of the way beautifully. Incredible reaction time and reflexes from the GOAT Fedor. He even paried some of these shots and countered with shots of his own. Truly insane speed.

Mirko recognized that Fedor was ducking to the side and tried to adjust by throwing a hook but Fedor made a read on that too and ducked under the the left hook and countered with his own punch. To Mirko's credit he also ducked out of the way of some bombs from Fedor.

This is the pinnacle of HW fighting. Two guys meeting eachother in their prime. Incredible speed and incredible reaction time. Both guys had the reflexes of a cat. No Jon Jones style ducking and cowardice.

Study this video anon and then study is some more.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:


Man these guys were fast. Mirkos left cross is easily one of the fastest punches in the history of the sport. This is the punch he broke Bob Sapps orbital bone with. It wasn't an easy punch to avoid getting hit by because it was short and snappy. It looks stupid fast even on the slow motion replay.

Fedor did a great job of making reads and ducked out of the way beautifully. Incredible reaction time and reflexes from the GOAT Fedor. He even paried some of these shots and countered with shots of his own. Truly insane speed.

Mirko recognized that Fedor was ducking to the side and tried to adjust by throwing a hook but Fedor made a read on that too and ducked under the the left hook and countered with his own punch. To Mirko's credit he also ducked out of the way of some bombs from Fedor.

This is the pinnacle of HW fighting. Two guys meeting eachother in their prime. Incredible speed and incredible reaction time. Both guys had the reflexes of a cat. No Jon Jones style ducking and cowardice.

Study this video anon and then study is some more.
Click to expand...

I do think this is probably the best display of defencive striking in MMA from both guys, two guys with extreme KO power exchanging aggressively for I'd guess around 12-13 mins standing and both were able to avoid getting seriously hurt.

It should be posted whenever we get the old "HW was always bad" defence of the current UFC division, this fantasy people like to tell themselves that HW was always slugging until someone falls over. It used to be a division in which technically strong matches were we saw strong defence, speed and cardio was fairly common, it was the division which really got me into MMA in the first place because you had that mixed with the sense of danger that it could end so easily at any moment.

Nog vs Sergei would also be something to post in such threads.
 
moreorless87 said:
I do think this is probably the best display of defencive striking in MMA from both guys, two guys with extreme KO power exchanging aggressively for I'd guess around 12-13 mins standing and both were able to avoid getting seriously hurt.

It should be posted whenever we get the old "HW was always bad" defence of the current UFC division, this fantasy people like to tell themselves that HW was always slugging until someone falls over. It used to be a division in which technically strong matches were we saw strong defence, speed and cardio was fairly common, it was the division which really got me into MMA in the first place because you had that mixed with the sense of danger that it could end so easily at any moment.

Nog vs Sergei would also be something to post in such threads.
Click to expand...
💯
 
Ludwig von Mises said:


Man these guys were fast. Mirkos left cross is easily one of the fastest punches in the history of the sport. This is the punch he broke Bob Sapps orbital bone with. It wasn't an easy punch to avoid getting hit by because it was short and snappy. It looks stupid fast even on the slow motion replay.

Fedor did a great job of making reads and ducked out of the way beautifully. Incredible reaction time and reflexes from the GOAT Fedor. He even paried some of these shots and countered with shots of his own. Truly insane speed.

Mirko recognized that Fedor was ducking to the side and tried to adjust by throwing a hook but Fedor made a read on that too and ducked under the the left hook and countered with his own punch. To Mirko's credit he also ducked out of the way of some bombs from Fedor.

This is the pinnacle of HW fighting. Two guys meeting eachother in their prime. Incredible speed and incredible reaction time. Both guys had the reflexes of a cat. No Jon Jones style ducking and cowardice.

Study this video anon and then study is some more.
Click to expand...

This move to me was absolutely incredible

Not only did Fedor defend against Cro Cop's signature move, but he countered it in one motion and attacked with his own leg kick that looked to really buckle Cro Cop's knee

If I remember correctly Fedor took this fight very seriously as Cro Cop had just KO'd Alex. He spent a lot of time in the Netherlands training with the top kickboxers like Hoost to prepare for Cro Cop, and it certainly paid off

giphy-27.gif
 
Last edited:
Get To Da Choppa said:
This move to me was absolutely incredible

Not only did Fedor defend against Cro Cop's signature move, but he countered it in one motion and attacked with his own leg kick that looked to really buckle Cro Cop's knee

If I remember correctly Fedor took this fight very seriously as Cro Cop had just KO'd Alex. He spent a lot of time in the Netherlands training with the top kickboxers like Hoost to prepare for Cro Cop, and it certainly paid off

giphy-27.gif
Click to expand...
💯
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
Media Fedor: The Sound of SPEED - Referee camera
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
4K
ssBaldy
ssBaldy
Ludwig von Mises
Revisiting Rampage vs Randleman
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,854
Messages
56,546,366
Members
175,277
Latest member
zuheirrhodust

Share this page

Back
Top