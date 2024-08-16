Featherweight is full of old fighters and half division will be retired in the next few years.

Legendary
Apart from Topuria and handful of guys, the division is full of old fighters.
Volk 35 about to be 36
Max 32 going on 42
Aljo is 35
Ortetga is 33 going on 53
Yair is 31, but has a style that is dependent on athleticism and probably will be done by 35
Emmett is 39
Giga is 35
Kattar is 36
Barboza is 38
Swanson is 40
Landwehr is 36
Qurantillo is 35
Damon Jackson is 36
Elkins is 40
Doo Ho Choi is 33
Pineda 39
Algeo is 35
Erosa is 35
Emmers is 35
Burns is 36
Yinbugele is 36
basically half the divsion and the majority of the top 10/15 is around 34-35 years old and I doubt we will see most of them fighting after the next few years.
Big HW go play ball sports, 165lb guys are probably better off playing Tennis or Soccer or something like that. The athletes we get at 145 are mainly c level athletes.
