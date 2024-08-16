Featherweight is full of old fighters and half division will be retired in the next few years.

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,287
Reaction score
2,569
Apart from Topuria and handful of guys, the division is full of old fighters.

Volk 35 about to be 36
Max 32 going on 42
Aljo is 35
Ortetga is 33 going on 53
Yair is 31, but has a style that is dependent on athleticism and probably will be done by 35
Emmett is 39
Giga is 35
Kattar is 36
Barboza is 38
Swanson is 40
Landwehr is 36
Qurantillo is 35
Damon Jackson is 36
Elkins is 40
Doo Ho Choi is 33
Pineda 39
Algeo is 35
Erosa is 35
Emmers is 35
Burns is 36
Yinbugele is 36

basically half the divsion and the majority of the top 10/15 is around 34-35 years old and I doubt we will see most of them fighting after the next few years.

Big HW go play ball sports, 165lb guys are probably better off playing Tennis or Soccer or something like that. The athletes we get at 145 are mainly c level athletes.
 
Division is ripe for some younger FW to come in and mop up all the names in the division and we can argue about how highly ranked they were at the time despite their age. Topuria is going to be hard to take out especially from that list.
 
But you aren't past Prime until you start getting knocked out left and right
 
<WhatItIs>
Its what we got. Id still rather watch fighting than big boys play ball or tennis

....theres something wrong with me
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
But you aren't past Prime until you start getting knocked out left and right
Click to expand...
Whats crazy is that guys like Volk could be P4P #1 at one moment then gets KO'd twice in row and now we have no idea if he will ever be the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pechan
Who will be the next high level fighter to go past his prime?
Replies
15
Views
139
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,203
Messages
56,036,223
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top