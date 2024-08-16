Featherweight is full of old fighters and half division will be retired in the next few years.

Apart from Topuria and handful of guys, the division is full of old fighters.



Volk 35 about to be 36

Max 32 going on 42

Aljo is 35

Ortetga is 33 going on 53

Yair is 31, but has a style that is dependent on athleticism and probably will be done by 35

Emmett is 39

Giga is 35

Kattar is 36

Barboza is 38

Swanson is 40

Landwehr is 36

Qurantillo is 35

Damon Jackson is 36

Elkins is 40

Doo Ho Choi is 33

Pineda 39

Algeo is 35

Erosa is 35

Emmers is 35

Burns is 36

Yinbugele is 36



basically half the divsion and the majority of the top 10/15 is around 34-35 years old and I doubt we will see most of them fighting after the next few years.



Big HW go play ball sports, 165lb guys are probably better off playing Tennis or Soccer or something like that. The athletes we get at 145 are mainly c level athletes.