Who will be the next high level fighter to go past his prime?

Didn't really know how to formulate the title clearer than that but I mean fighters that in one fight look invincible and in the next one all the sudden look like shit.

Woodley for example, one day he is dominating Till, the next he is getting taken down and out stroke by Kamaru, Colby and Burns and culminates with getting killed by Jake Paul.

Tony looked like he always did against a coming off several wins Cowboy then in his next fight gets brutalized by Justin and after that, in every fight dude looked slow as fuck, can't defend TDs, is getting subbed by King Green.

Cejudo looked like a killer, finishing TJ, ruining Moraes career, finishing Dom who I don't thing had been finished since WEC at that point(not 100% sure), then again looking slower, TDD not as effective, less explosive.

Tomorrow we have Izzy who I believe is 35 years off and coming of a very unlike himself performance, Perreira is I thing 37, Jones is 37 or 38, Volk 35 or 36 so who do you guys thing will be the next elite fighter to start slowing down and getting a losing streak?
 
While he was likely on the tail edge of his best days when he committed himself to this mess, I feel like Chandler is going to show age, ring rust and get smoked once he actually does finally make peace with the fact that it isn't ever going to happen.
 
ninja boot said:
Yep, he already has shit cardio which causes him to get hurt every fight, and whoever he fights next is gonna be high level
 
I think Jon is likely to get a free pass facing a 42 year old Stipe.

It depends what they do with Poatan.

I think Belal is the likely candidate here. He's 36 which is pretty old for WW, and he has 2 absolute murderers coming up the ranks at him.

Volk and Izzy already appear to be past prime with a pair of recent losses.
 
Pechan said:
Woodley for example, one day he is dominating Till, the next he is getting taken down and out stroke by Kamaru, Colby and Burns
