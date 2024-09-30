House Oversight probes FCC's expedited approval of Soros purchase of 200+ radio stations ahead of election The Federal Communications Commission expedited a decision to allow Democratic megadonor George Soros to obtain a major stake in more than 200 radio stations — a move the House Oversight Committee is investigating.

FCC Approves Expedited Sale of More Than 200 Radio Stations to George Soros’s Investment Firm 'By all appearances, the FCC majority isn’t just expediting, but is bypassing an established process to do a favor for George Soros,' one congressman says.

Audacy will own these 200 stations in over 40 markets. Who is Audacy? Well they are controlled by Laurel Tree Opportunities Corporation and will own and control a majority (57% or more) of the voting stock of the reorganized company. Alright, who is Laurel Tree Opportunities? The Fund for Policy Reform (FPR) owns it and they were founded in 2009 and affiliated with George Soros' Open Society Foundations, holds 100% of the voting and equity interest of FPR . Soros team will be the sole voting shareholder of LTOC, according to the FCC's Monday memo.Soros can buy radio stations... right? Well.... they are supposed to by Federal Law have a full review of foreign money used to purchase radio stations which absolutely has not happened in this event. For the first time in history that requirement was ignored by the Democrat appointed majority of the FCC.We should all mind the FCC not following Federal Law, but in the end... let George Soros and the Globalist cabal throw their billions at American Radio. Why? Because every time the Left tries to create radio shows they fail. They can't take the rigors and debate required to hold an audience. These stations will kick out the right wing hosts, but then the stations will fail and the smaller stations that pick up the Right Wing talent will flourish. Let them spew their Left Cult propaganda and watch the Woke go broke.However, Soros pulled this same move on Spanish Radio stations and was able to neutralize 18 stations that had Right Wing leans. They no longer have that and hosts have been fired or no longer aired. It appears this is the model for the American broadcasters, but I think Soros and team are myopic to liken Mexican stations to American stations.The shame of the event is the FCC Democrats who won't follow the law believing they are giving their side an advantage. Did I mention that the Biden FCC expedited this sale at Soros team request ignoring that they exceeded the 25% foreign interest rule?What Democrats do when in power is become authoritarians... and here we are again. That is today's lesson. This is who the Democrats are.