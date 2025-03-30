filthybliss
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has accused PBS and NPR of “brainwashing children” and making them transgender ahead of a congressional hearing with the CEOs of both broadcasters.
“I’m looking forward to holding the hearing tomorrow at 10 a.m. where we will be shining an intense spotlight on how Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars have been used by PBS and NPR, and the type of public broadcasting programs and radio shows they have been pushing across the country for decades,” Greene said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Chris Salcedo Show.
She continued: “It has leaned further and further left, so much so that they now have Drag Queen Story Time instead of good old Sesame Street. They are now part of transing children, brainwashing children about gender, which proved to be one of the most important issues in the 2024 presidential election. That was a big loser for Democrats.
“We’re a big believer in the private business industry, so we support these radio stations and these TV channels to be able to carry on with business as usual. We also support the First Amendment. We support their right to be able to, you know, publish their message, put their broadcasting and their programs out, but we don’t think the American people should be taxed to pay for it.”
PBS CEO Paula Kerger and NPR CEO Katherine Maher are scheduled to testify before the House Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, which is chaired by Greene, on Wednesday.
“The CEOs will be asked to explain why the demonstrably biased news coverage they produce for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience should continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public,” the subcommittee said in a statement. “Both organizations have repeatedly undermined the trust of Americans by ignoring stories that were damaging to the Biden Administration, dismissing calls to perform more balanced reporting, and continuing to pursue partisan coverage. This hearing will assess whether the American taxpayer should continue to subsidize NPR and PBS.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses PBS and NPR of ‘Brainwashing Children’ Ahead of Congressional Hearing
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused PBS and NPR of "brainwashing children" and making them transgender on Tuesday ahead of a congressional hearing.
