Law DOGE goes after Media Critical of Trump and Sesame Street for causing "gender dysphoria"

filthybliss

filthybliss

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,639
Reaction score
15,855
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has accused PBS and NPR of “brainwashing children” and making them transgender ahead of a congressional hearing with the CEOs of both broadcasters.

“I’m looking forward to holding the hearing tomorrow at 10 a.m. where we will be shining an intense spotlight on how Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars have been used by PBS and NPR, and the type of public broadcasting programs and radio shows they have been pushing across the country for decades,” Greene said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Chris Salcedo Show.

She continued: “It has leaned further and further left, so much so that they now have Drag Queen Story Time instead of good old Sesame Street. They are now part of transing children, brainwashing children about gender, which proved to be one of the most important issues in the 2024 presidential election. That was a big loser for Democrats.

“We’re a big believer in the private business industry, so we support these radio stations and these TV channels to be able to carry on with business as usual. We also support the First Amendment. We support their right to be able to, you know, publish their message, put their broadcasting and their programs out, but we don’t think the American people should be taxed to pay for it.”

PBS CEO Paula Kerger and NPR CEO Katherine Maher are scheduled to testify before the House Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, which is chaired by Greene, on Wednesday.

“The CEOs will be asked to explain why the demonstrably biased news coverage they produce for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience should continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public,” the subcommittee said in a statement. “Both organizations have repeatedly undermined the trust of Americans by ignoring stories that were damaging to the Biden Administration, dismissing calls to perform more balanced reporting, and continuing to pursue partisan coverage. This hearing will assess whether the American taxpayer should continue to subsidize NPR and PBS.”

www.mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses PBS and NPR of ‘Brainwashing Children’ Ahead of Congressional Hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused PBS and NPR of "brainwashing children" and making them transgender on Tuesday ahead of a congressional hearing.
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com
 
Cant subsidize educational programs for children, but dont have problem subsidizing Leon and oil companies billions.
IF Big Bird gave Trump 301+ million to his election campaign, he would be in charge of DOGE and Snuffleupagus would be branded a domestic terrorist. Big Bird has a grudge against Snuffy which goes back to a girl they were both trying to woo. Snuffy moved on her like Melania moved on Trudeau. Big Bird was left all alone.
 
Empty G didn't pay much attention in school anyways

Of course programming designed for the public good is going to run afoul of the Party's doctrine

I hope Cookie Monster shows up and kicks her ass
 
Denying a complete media and social media blanket of trans propaganda across every platform targeting kids?

Libraries, schools, sports, TikTok, etc. It was fuckin everywhere. Time to fight back. Stay the fuck away from the kids. And don't make us to pay for it with taxes.

It's one of the biggest issues on why the democrats lost this election. Cool. Keep pushing it. Lose again.
 
- No MAGA is likeable enough to go against Sesame Street!
 
Stoic1 said:
Denying a complete media and social media blanket of trans propaganda across every platform targeting kids?

Libraries, schools, sports, TikTok, etc. It was fuckin everywhere. Time to fight back. Stay the fuck away from the kids. And don't make us to pay for it with taxes.

It's one of the biggest issues on why the democrats lost this election. Cool. Keep pushing it. Lose again.
Click to expand...
Dude...do you see a trans person in your day to day?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Law House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney
16 17 18
Replies
341
Views
9K
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage
filthybliss
Law Trump palms control of Independent Agencies and passes order declaring only president and AG can interpret US law for executive branch
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
evergreenrider
evergreenrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,505
Messages
57,101,256
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top