FBI was 'prepared to use deadly force' in Trump raid: Explosive new details in the Mar-a-Lago classified files probe are revealed... including where more documents were foundA new court filing unsealed on Tuesday in the Trump classified documents case revealed federal agents were prepared to use 'deadly force' when executing a raid at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.That raid on the ex-president's home ended with the FBI seizing hundreds of documents containing classified information.Trump, 77, is now criminally charged for mishandling top secret documents taken to his Florida estate after he left office.In the former president's motion challenging the legality of the FBI's raid filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the filing notes an 'Operation Order' produced in discovery which contained a 'Policy Statement' regarding 'Use of Deadly Force.'The filing says the Order states 'for example, "Law enforcement officers with the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary..."'It also says 'the agents planned to bring "Standard Issue WeaponsMarjorie Taylor Greene makes wild claim that Biden was 'planning to assassinate Trump' - as former president reacts to bombshell revelations the FBI was 'prepared to use deadly force' for Mar-a-Lago raid"The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light,' Greene wrote on X Tuesday. 'I made sure that he knew.'Can you imagine the FBI and the Secret Service getting into a shoot out? Crazy stuff all around and it could have lead into a conflict with two government agencies.