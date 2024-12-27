Movies Favourite Best Picture Winner in the 2000s

  • Gladiator

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A Beautiful Mind

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Chicago

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • LOTR Return of the King

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Crash

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Departed

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No Country For Old Men

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Slumdog Millionaire

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Hurt Locker

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
2000
1000006369.png
Synopsis: A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.


2001
1000006370.jpg
Synopsis: A mathematical genius, John Nash made an astonishing discovery early in his career and stood on the brink of international acclaim. But the handsome and arrogant Nash soon found himself on a harrowing journey of self-discovery.


2002
1000006371.jpg
Synopsis: Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer's attention.


2003
1000006372.jpg
Synopsis: Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.



2004
1000006373.jpg
Synopsis: Frankie, an ill-tempered old coach, reluctantly agrees to train aspiring boxer Maggie. Impressed with her determination and talent, he helps her become the best and the two soon form a close bond.


2005
1000006374.jpg
Synopsis: Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.


2006
1000006376.jpg
Synopsis: An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.


2007
1000006377.jpg
Synopsis: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.


2008
1000006378.jpg
Synopsis: A teenager from the slums of Mumbai becomes a contestant on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati?' When interrogated under suspicion of cheating, he revisits his past, revealing how he had all the answers.



2009
1000006379.jpg
Synopsis: During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.




My Opinion:

1. Gladiator - i don't enjoy this as much as I once did but i do still think it's a 7 or 8/10.

2. A beautiful mind - had the ending spoiled so never watched it

3. Chicago - never watched it

4. LOTR ROTK - i remember liking this film the most out of the LOTR films but didn't like having 5 different endings.

5. Million Dollar baby - great movie i don't get the hate for it, except the fall onto the chair is kind of bad.

6. Crash - another great movie i like and don't understand the hate for.

7. The Departed - was probably my fav film at the time, still think it's great.

8. No Country For Old Men - probably the best film of the 2000s although I would have preferred it to end with him walking away after the crash instead of Tommy Lee's dream.

9. Slumdog Millionaire - really good movie i liked, havent seen it in a long time. Pretty sure revoltub was in it.

10. The Hurt Locker - never seen

Out of these I would say ROTK, Departed and No Country are the 3 best. Out of these 3 i would say

3. Departed
2. Return
1. No Country
 
