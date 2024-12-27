Synopsis: A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.Synopsis: A mathematical genius, John Nash made an astonishing discovery early in his career and stood on the brink of international acclaim. But the handsome and arrogant Nash soon found himself on a harrowing journey of self-discovery.Synopsis: Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer's attention.Synopsis: Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.Synopsis: Frankie, an ill-tempered old coach, reluctantly agrees to train aspiring boxer Maggie. Impressed with her determination and talent, he helps her become the best and the two soon form a close bond.Synopsis: Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.Synopsis: An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.Synopsis: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.Synopsis: A teenager from the slums of Mumbai becomes a contestant on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati?' When interrogated under suspicion of cheating, he revisits his past, revealing how he had all the answers.Synopsis: During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.1. Gladiator - i don't enjoy this as much as I once did but i do still think it's a 7 or 8/10.2. A beautiful mind - had the ending spoiled so never watched it3. Chicago - never watched it4. LOTR ROTK - i remember liking this film the most out of the LOTR films but didn't like having 5 different endings.5. Million Dollar baby - great movie i don't get the hate for it, except the fall onto the chair is kind of bad.6. Crash - another great movie i like and don't understand the hate for.7. The Departed - was probably my fav film at the time, still think it's great.8. No Country For Old Men - probably the best film of the 2000s although I would have preferred it to end with him walking away after the crash instead of Tommy Lee's dream.9. Slumdog Millionaire - really good movie i liked, havent seen it in a long time. Pretty sure revoltub was in it.10. The Hurt Locker - never seenOut of these I would say ROTK, Departed and No Country are the 3 best. Out of these 3 i would say3. Departed2. Return1. No Country