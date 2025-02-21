  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Unforgiven vs Far and Away

Favourite 1992 Western

  • Unforgiven

  • Far And Away

Unforgiven

1000006415.jpg

Synopsis: Retired Old West gunslinger Will Munny reluctantly takes on one last job to avenge an injustice with the help of his old partner and a newer outlaw known simply as The Schofield Kid.


VS


Far and Away

1000006416.jpg

Synopsis: A young Irish couple flee to the States, but subsequently struggle to obtain land and prosper freely.


My take: Unforgiven and its not even close. Far and Away is what I wish revoltub was from me.
 
Unforgiven vs Far and Away

how-many-pots-have-you-smoken.gif
 
Scent of a Woman is also better from that list.
 
