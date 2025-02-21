The Good The Bad The HBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,924
- Reaction score
- 44,709
Unforgiven
Synopsis: Retired Old West gunslinger Will Munny reluctantly takes on one last job to avenge an injustice with the help of his old partner and a newer outlaw known simply as The Schofield Kid.
VS
Far and Away
Synopsis: A young Irish couple flee to the States, but subsequently struggle to obtain land and prosper freely.
My take: Unforgiven and its not even close. Far and Away is what I wish revoltub was from me.
