International Famous Russian Dancer & Putin Critic mysteriously falls 60 ft from building to death

A Russian ballet dancer who was an outspoken critic of Russia’s war in Ukraine has mysteriously plunged to his death from the fifth floor of a building.

Vladimir Shklyarov, a married father of two, plummeted around 60 feet to the ground from a building on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, where the 39-year-old was the highest-ranking dancer, told Fontanka.
Russian authorities initially labeled the fall an accident, blaming the painkillers he was taking before surgery.

Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov, outspoken critic of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, falls 60 feet to his death

A Russian ballet dancer who was an outspoken critic of Russia’s war in Ukraine mysteriously plunged to his death from the fifth floor of a building over the weekend.
"Mysteriously."

Everyone knows. Putin keeps using the same ham-fisted method on purpose, so everyone knows.
 
I'm fairly sure there was a complete dumbass in the Russia-Ukraine thread who said this wasn't happening.
 
HOLA said:
"Mysteriously."

Everyone knows. Putin keeps using the same ham-fisted method on purpose, so everyone knows.
Ha, i knew it wouldnt take long.

aNyTiMe sOmeOnE DiEs sUspiCiOusLy iN RuSsiA....iT wAs dEfiNitEly PuTiN!
 
Helden said:
Defending Putin, what a surprise.
not to defend putin or someone american like hillary and bill clinton, they could all very well be killing people, but legitimately what about it is mysterious? the fact that he said he was against the war in ukraine 2 years ago?
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
not to defend putin or someone american like hillary and bill clinton, they could all very well be killing people, but legitimately what about it is mysterious? the fact that he said he was against the war in ukraine 2 years ago?
Famous people in Russia that are critical of Putin tend to find themselves falling out of high buildings way too often to be a coincidence
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
not to defend putin or someone american like hillary and bill clinton, they could all very well be killing people, but legitimately what about it is mysterious? the fact that he said he was against the war in ukraine 2 years ago?
Is this a real question?

We're talking about signalling.

If every rich guy that dies in Russia 'falls from a window', it's signaled that way for a reason.
 
Jon! said:
Is this a real question?

We're talking about signalling.

If every rich guy that dies in Russia 'falls from a window', it's signaled that way for a reason.
is this happening in this specific way over and over? i legitimately don't know. if not, you have to realize that this sounds like illuminati pizzagate bohemian grove bullshit yeah? the kgb have a long list of people they've deliberately poisoned, we don't need to go calling everyone who falls to their death a POSSIBLE political assassination, there's plenty obvious ones to point at.
 
Helden said:
Famous people in Russia that are critical of Putin tend to find themselves falling out of high buildings way too often to be a coincidence
i'd have to look into it then, i usually hear about cyanide and ricin poisonings and shit.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
is this happening in this specific way over and over? i legitimately don't know. if not, you have to realize that this sounds like illuminati pizzagate bohemian grove bullshit yeah? the kgb have a long list of people they've deliberately poisoned, we don't need to go calling everyone who falls to their death a POSSIBLE political assassination, there's plenty obvious ones to point at.
Okay, well, fair enough if you haven't spotted the pattern.

High profile people who have died in the EXACT same way since Putin's moronic invasion of Ukraine (FALL = multi-story plummet):

Dan Rapaport - 14 Aug 2022
Marina Yankina - 16 Feb 2023
Yuri Demin - FALL - 4 Jun 2023
Artyom Bartenev - 8 Jun 2023
Vladimir Egorov - 27 Dec 2023
Natalia Larina - 5 Jun 2024
Denis Sidarenka - 24 Jun 2024
Valentina Bondarenka - 23 Jul 2024
Mikhail Rogachev - 20 Oct 2024

EXTENDED: list of suspicious deaths not always related to high profile solo flight attempts: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suspicious_deaths_of_notable_Russians_in_2022–2024#2022

Now ask yourselves, how many high profile Americans fell out of windows since 2022?

Name 3, and I'll buy you a prize.
 
