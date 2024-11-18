Jon! said: Is this a real question?



We're talking about signalling.



If every rich guy that dies in Russia 'falls from a window', it's signaled that way for a reason. Click to expand...

is this happening in this specific way over and over? i legitimately don't know. if not, you have to realize that this sounds like illuminati pizzagate bohemian grove bullshit yeah? the kgb have a long list of people they've deliberately poisoned, we don't need to go calling everyone who falls to their death a POSSIBLE political assassination, there's plenty obvious ones to point at.