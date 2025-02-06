  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Two Russian Colonels & Radio Host Mysteriously Fall from Windows in the same week

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,489
Reaction score
7,880


Two Russian colonels are reported to have fallen out of windows in the space of two days, adding to a growing list of high-ranking officials who have died in mysterious circumstances




Artur Pryakhin, 56, the head of a regional branch of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in the Republic of Karelia, died after falling from a fifth floor window of an office building at around noon on February 4.
Local authorities said he left a suicide note in his office in which he apologized to his wife, asked his loved ones for forgiveness, and urged them not to blame anyone for his death.

On the same day, in Moscow, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee Forensic Center plunged from a fourth floor window at his office building. Colonel Alexey Zubkov survived and was found conscious after avoiding serious injury, reported local news outlet MK.ru.
He claimed he went to the bathroom, but had no recollection of falling from the window. Zubkov was hospitalized, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"Colleagues suggested that Alexey Zubkov might have been stressed the day before a final board meeting; his superiors (First Deputy Director of the SEC Alexander Sobolev and General of the Main Directorate of the Fire Department Anatoly Sazonov) were at the scene of the incident," said VChK-OGPU, a news outlet that purports to have inside information from Russian security forces.

On Thursday, 58-year-old Russian musician and radio host Vadim Stroykin died after he fell out of a window in St. Petersburg as his apartment was being searched by authorities, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported. The search was reportedly conducted as part of a criminal case.

www.newsweek.com

Mystery as Russian Colonels fall out of windows

Two Russian colonels have plunged out of windows in the space of two days, while a musician fell to his death as his apartment was being searched.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
Rhood said:


Two Russian colonels are reported to have fallen out of windows in the space of two days, adding to a growing list of high-ranking officials who have died in mysterious circumstances




Artur Pryakhin, 56, the head of a regional branch of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in the Republic of Karelia, died after falling from a fifth floor window of an office building at around noon on February 4.
Local authorities said he left a suicide note in his office in which he apologized to his wife, asked his loved ones for forgiveness, and urged them not to blame anyone for his death.

On the same day, in Moscow, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee Forensic Center plunged from a fourth floor window at his office building. Colonel Alexey Zubkov survived and was found conscious after avoiding serious injury, reported local news outlet MK.ru.
He claimed he went to the bathroom, but had no recollection of falling from the window. Zubkov was hospitalized, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"Colleagues suggested that Alexey Zubkov might have been stressed the day before a final board meeting; his superiors (First Deputy Director of the SEC Alexander Sobolev and General of the Main Directorate of the Fire Department Anatoly Sazonov) were at the scene of the incident," said VChK-OGPU, a news outlet that purports to have inside information from Russian security forces.

On Thursday, 58-year-old Russian musician and radio host Vadim Stroykin died after he fell out of a window in St. Petersburg as his apartment was being searched by authorities, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported. The search was reportedly conducted as part of a criminal case.

www.newsweek.com

Mystery as Russian Colonels fall out of windows

Two Russian colonels have plunged out of windows in the space of two days, while a musician fell to his death as his apartment was being searched.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
Click to expand...


<Fedor23>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International The US-Russia battle for influence in Africa plays out in Central African Republic
Replies
1
Views
173
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,925
Messages
56,861,413
Members
175,434
Latest member
smonaddd12345

Share this page

Back
Top