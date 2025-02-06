Mystery as Russian Colonels fall out of windows Two Russian colonels have plunged out of windows in the space of two days, while a musician fell to his death as his apartment was being searched.

Two Russian colonels are reported to have fallen out of windows in the space of two days, adding to a growing list of high-ranking officials who have died in mysterious circumstancesArtur Pryakhin, 56, the head of a regional branch of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in the Republic of Karelia, died after falling from a fifth floor window of an office building at around noon on February 4.Local authorities said he left a suicide note in his office in which he apologized to his wife, asked his loved ones for forgiveness, and urged them not to blame anyone for his death.On the same day, in Moscow, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee Forensic Center plunged from a fourth floor window at his office building. Colonel Alexey Zubkov survived and was found conscious after avoiding serious injury, reported local news outlet MK.ru.He claimed he went to the bathroom, but had no recollection of falling from the window. Zubkov was hospitalized, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."Colleagues suggested that Alexey Zubkov might have been stressed the day before a final board meeting; his superiors (First Deputy Director of the SEC Alexander Sobolev and General of the Main Directorate of the Fire Department Anatoly Sazonov) were at the scene of the incident," said VChK-OGPU, a news outlet that purports to have inside information from Russian security forces.On Thursday, 58-year-old Russian musician and radio host Vadim Stroykin died after he fell out of a window in St. Petersburg as his apartment was being searched by authorities, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported. The search was reportedly conducted as part of a criminal case.