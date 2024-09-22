Exposing the Grift: Go Woke Go Broke

He lays out in detail how many "woke" movies are highly successful and why and as well as the ones that aren't and how the "anti woke" reviewers are disingenuous in their critiques, such as The Critical Drinker.







Cliffs:



- Reviewers like The Critical Drinker couch valid criticism in culture war, anti-woke bullshit, basically a lot of baiting and riling up their audience. The Critical Drinker in particular he cites several example of and breaks down where he's saying valid things and where he's misconstruing things. He also shows a lot of comments echoing him and spreading divisive rhetoric



- There's shit loads of "woke" movies that are successful but they're conveniently ignored by the anti-woke types. Even some that aren't considered good by most still made shit loads of money. I'm not giving specific examples that he uses in the video because it'd take too long. He cites a lot of data here.



- Yasuke, the black samurai in the new Assassin's Creed was a real person (there's even a painting from the 1700s depicting him), and Japanese games have already had him as a character so putting him in a video game isn't even new. He has a lengthy section on this



- He mentions specific examples like the live action Mulan that's been called woke when some of the things she does, she does in the original movie AND there's all sorts of fantastic power in it anyway



- He cites many specific examples, breaks down "woke", and breaks down the meaning of, "go woke, go broke"







My cliffs can't really do it justice. Great watch IMO.