Exposing the Grift: Go Woke Go Broke

He lays out in detail how many "woke" movies are highly successful and why and as well as the ones that aren't and how the "anti woke" reviewers are disingenuous in their critiques, such as The Critical Drinker.



Cliffs:

- Reviewers like The Critical Drinker couch valid criticism in culture war, anti-woke bullshit, basically a lot of baiting and riling up their audience. The Critical Drinker in particular he cites several example of and breaks down where he's saying valid things and where he's misconstruing things. He also shows a lot of comments echoing him and spreading divisive rhetoric

- There's shit loads of "woke" movies that are successful but they're conveniently ignored by the anti-woke types. Even some that aren't considered good by most still made shit loads of money. I'm not giving specific examples that he uses in the video because it'd take too long. He cites a lot of data here.

- Yasuke, the black samurai in the new Assassin's Creed was a real person (there's even a painting from the 1700s depicting him), and Japanese games have already had him as a character so putting him in a video game isn't even new. He has a lengthy section on this

- He mentions specific examples like the live action Mulan that's been called woke when some of the things she does, she does in the original movie AND there's all sorts of fantastic power in it anyway

- He cites many specific examples, breaks down "woke", and breaks down the meaning of, "go woke, go broke"



My cliffs can't really do it justice. Great watch IMO.
 
Let me summarize all the mayberry woke media threads for you.

A) most people don't give a shit

B) most of the offended people are offended by bad writing (the Acolyte team trying to blame their failure on racism is some next level shit)

C) even with the most bigoted dudes, half of them will shut about a gay plotline involving hot women being gay with each other

C) Elon himself proved "WENT RED, ADVERTISERS FLED" when he took over twitter with Russian oligarch backers and ran it into a ditch faster than a malfunctioning cybertruck
 
Personally i always felt its not "wokeness" itself thats the problem , its that writing usually fucking sucks on average

Like heres some succesful stuff that can be considered "woke"

Expanse was diverse as fuck with characters of every race and sex yet S1 to S4 were peak goat level scifi and show overall was good

Arcane has female lead who is a lesbian and show is one of the best in recent years.

Original alien trilogy with ripley as main lead, strong female character written well

Sarah connor in T2,once again strong female lead written well

No one would have problem with galadriel in ring of retards if it was same character as in Lotr trilogy, but writing sucks so character is a moron and whoever writes it should be thrown into fires of mount doom
 
Shit sucks when they go hard on the woke instead of the story and acting, and ect..... <{hughesimpress}>
 
Cole train said:
Personally i always felt its not "wokeness" itself thats the problem , its that writing usually fucking sucks on average

Like heres some succesful stuff that can be considered "woke"

Expanse was diverse as fuck with characters of every race and sex yet S1 to S4 were peak goat level scifi and show overall was good

Arcane has female lead who is a lesbian and show is one of the best in recent years.

Original alien trilogy with ripley as main lead, strong female character written well

Sarah connor in T2,once again strong female lead written well

No one would have problem with galadriel in ring of retards if it was same character as in Lotr trilogy, but writing sucks so character is a moron and whoever writes it should be thrown into fires of mount doom
He's more addressing the divisive rhetoric of certain reviewers and why they're disingenuous than these points specifically or when the creators of flops cry and blame ists and isms to deflect from the garbage they made but I agree. I haven't even watched Rings of Power nor will I cuz it looks like ass
 
Make good movies include a diversity of characters and have them play to their strengths.

Good writers allowed artistic freedom with new IP...... Stop upsetting die hard fans.

Film is art.
 
Woke is just another diversion to get the plebs to fight, whilst the rich further enslave you...
 
