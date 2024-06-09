Explaining Reyes vs Jones

What was it? Reyes having the best night of his career? Jones slowing down or the most lmao excuse of not being motivated?

Jones looked old in the Santos fight too before this and Reyes had him doubting himself in moments. What do you think it was? Imo, Reyes is a bad style match up for Jones as he doesn't have knock out power and he can't keep someone his size on the outside like he did to DC. Reyes also has better boxing and if Jones can't implement his wrestling, it becomes a tough fight.

If Reyes and Jones fought today, do you think it will be the same tough fight for Jones?