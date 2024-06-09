  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Explaining Reyes vs Jones

What was it? Reyes having the best night of his career? Jones slowing down or the most lmao excuse of not being motivated?
Jones looked old in the Santos fight too before this and Reyes had him doubting himself in moments. What do you think it was? Imo, Reyes is a bad style match up for Jones as he doesn't have knock out power and he can't keep someone his size on the outside like he did to DC. Reyes also has better boxing and if Jones can't implement his wrestling, it becomes a tough fight.
If Reyes and Jones fought today, do you think it will be the same tough fight for Jones?
 
I think Reyes size and unpredictable fighting style combined with Jones decline is why Reyes won the first 3 rounds. For obvious reasons, Jones isnt as effective against guys who are close to his size.

Yes I do think Reyes would still be a tough fight for Jones if his chin is intact, but it probably isnt.
 
I think Reyes size and unpredictable fighting style combined with Jones decline is why Reyes won the first 3 rounds. For obvious reasons, Jones isnt as effective against guys who are close to his size.

Yes I do think Reyes would still be a tough fight for Jones if his chin is intact, but it probably isnt.
I can understand the decline. Jones' wrestling is definitely not what it used to be.
 
Reyes was confident and had better boxing than jones that night, His body type makes it harder for jones to grapple with him easy
 
Well, Reyes is actually a LHW
That's the problem!
Same for Santos & Gus.
Or OSP... sure, not a close fight at all, but a terrible fight, where Jones couldn't do much damage.
 
As someone who hasn't been in a fight ever, I would guess that it simply comes down to - shit happens, and then you talk about it forever.
 
Reyes had a fringe argument to win the first 3 rounds but the way Jones haters tick is they will never give any disputable round to Jones so most people gave the first 3 to Reyes because they wanted Jones to lose thus Jones lost because there was an argument for him losing and thats all the Jones hater needs.

In reality, Jones strategically drowned Reyes in the championship rounds knowing if he clearly wins 4 and 5 hes probably keeping his belt. Because the judges aren't watching the fight praying for Jon to lose they are trying to be impartial.
 
Reyes had a fringe argument to win the first 3 rounds but the way Jones haters work is they give any disputable round to Jones so most people gave the first 3 to Reyes because they wanted Jones to lose.

In reality, Jones strategically drowned Reyes in the championship rounds knowing if he clearly wins 4 and 5 hes probably keeping his belt. Because the judges aren't watching the fight praying for Jon to lose they are trying to be impartial.
Jones strategically thanked Jesus for divinely gassing Reyes in 4 and 5
 
Jones should have trained to win more than 2 rounds
Scorecard___Jones_vs._Reyes.jpg
 
He figured Jones out.
Jones only had a solid left hand back then ( he is left handed) his right hand is neglectable.
Jones makes up for that with a great toolbox of kicks and stance switching. +wrestling + ellbows

But if you duck under his left and circle there is no harm coming from his right hand.
Which makes boxing him with the right gameplan a lot easier. That's what Reyes did.
And if you don't like his southpaw stance, you can kick him a lot easier in that one.
That leaves Jones with a solid jab, but a bad power hand.

+ Reyes had the size and the anti wrestling.
 
A major factor, which also happened in Gus 1, was that Jones couldn't out-psyche Reyes before the fight. Jon often wins the fight before he even steps in the cage when his opponents don't believe they can win. The second thing he did was take Gus' gameplan and execute it to perfection in the first three rounds, he countered Jones' striking, attacked in boxing range and didn't let Jones escape. And of course the final thing he did was to nullify Jones' clinch/takedowns. All this left Jones no choice but to lose the fight, realize the division had caught up with him, and retire for 3 years.
 
