J'Ghasta said: I was told by sherdoggers that 41 at featherweight was a death sentence. Only possible at heavyweight. How is he still performing like that when all your speed and reflexes are supposed to arbitrarily leave you the second it strikes midnight on your 40th birthday. Incredible knockout. Click to expand...

it’s the PrideFC fan boys who set the notion of a fighters being “out of their prime” because of cope. Fedor was out of his prime at 31 and Shogun at 28. Now newer just repeat the same old thing when their favorites lose. Aldo was supposedly out of his prime close to a decade now, yet performing and getting a title shot in another weight class. Fighters reach a certain point where they still can be competitive if they take a step back from fighting S Class fighters to A and B to improve on some skills and adapt. That’s why so adamant on Volkanovski taking a step back from title shots and fighting someone lower end in the rankings to gain his confidence and improve on some of his skills.