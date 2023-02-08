Erislandy Lara vs Danny García PBC Amazon Prime Sept.14th added to Canelo/Berlanga

I'm still on the Lara train and never left the Garcia hater wagon so I hope Lara brings his a game or what's left of it and startches DG
 
Well this is interesting, I was wondering why Garcia was ranked at middleweight for the WBA and at 154lbs. elsewhere...oh well as long as Sergio gets his shot before he turns 50.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Good fight, about the same stage of their respective careers.
Click to expand...
Lara has declined. I don't think Danny has declined, he just got surpassed by better fighters. I think he's too small for middleweight and even junior middleweight
 
isn't lara at 160 and danny at 147? and this fight is at 155?

not that i'm complaining, danny is usually in a good fight, but just... why?
 
randomg1t said:
isn't lara at 160 and danny at 147? and this fight is at 155?

not that i'm complaining, danny is usually in a good fight, but just... why?
Click to expand...
Two high risk low reward PBC guys. Who else can they fight?
 
Nvm, misread thread title, thought this got bumped because fight was tomorrow lol
 
Seano said:
Two high risk low reward PBC guys. Who else can they fight?
Click to expand...
you think the bigger problem is PBC or them being high risk low reward?

i mean, promotional issues aside, i'd watch lara vs GGG at this point. danny could fight someone like tony harrison.

Stormtrooper85 said:
I feel Golovkin could probably retire at this point. He got 3 Canelo paydays, dropped all his belts and is nearly 75
Go on home dude
Click to expand...
lara should also call it quits, it's only a matter of time before he gets laid out for real. he looked like his legs were gone when hurd beat him, and that was 5 years ago. since moving up he looks chubby and plants his feet a lot more... at 40 years old he's gonna get clipped and put to sleep. come to think of it, danny might actually do it with his head down eyes closed wild swinging left hook that he somehow lands on everyone.
 
This fight could be an absolute stinker.
 
randomg1t said:
you think the bigger problem is PBC or them being high risk low reward?

i mean, promotional issues aside, i'd watch lara vs GGG at this point. danny could fight someone like tony harrison.


lara should also call it quits, it's only a matter of time before he gets laid out for real. he looked like his legs were gone when hurd beat him, and that was 5 years ago. since moving up he looks chubby and plants his feet a lot more... at 40 years old he's gonna get clipped and put to sleep. come to think of it, danny might actually do it with his head down eyes closed wild swinging left hook that he somehow lands on everyone.
Click to expand...
Tony Harrison just fought Tszyu and probably heading to retirement … GGG refused to face Lara and relinquish his belt …

Danny and Lara have been loyal soldiers for Haymon … I don’t hate the matchup … weird yes, but I’m watching
 
I'm watching Garcia become one of the most irrelevant 3 weight champs ever along with Broner...Solid at 140lbs. but can't say his record at 147lbs. and above has been close to being as impressive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,458
Messages
55,912,936
Members
174,988
Latest member
newworldace

Share this page

Back
Top