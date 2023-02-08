Erislandy Lara vs Danny García PBC Amazon Prime Sept.14th added to Canelo/Berlanga

Seano said: Two high risk low reward PBC guys. Who else can they fight? Click to expand...

Stormtrooper85 said: I feel Golovkin could probably retire at this point. He got 3 Canelo paydays, dropped all his belts and is nearly 75

Go on home dude Click to expand...

you think the bigger problem is PBC or them being high risk low reward?i mean, promotional issues aside, i'd watch lara vs GGG at this point. danny could fight someone like tony harrison.lara should also call it quits, it's only a matter of time before he gets laid out for real. he looked like his legs were gone when hurd beat him, and that was 5 years ago. since moving up he looks chubby and plants his feet a lot more... at 40 years old he's gonna get clipped and put to sleep. come to think of it, danny might actually do it with his head down eyes closed wild swinging left hook that he somehow lands on everyone.