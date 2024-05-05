Erceg/Pantoja has that GSP/Hughes feel

Koro_11

Koro_11

You have a hot prospect coming in against a seasoned champ and he ends up losing the battle while winning the war.

Both Erceg and GSP made a fundamental error that cost them the fight they were on their way to winning.

I don’t know how good Mokaev is, but I can’t see too many guys being able to deal with Erceg in that division if he improved from this experience, future champ imo.
 
lol stop the glaze bro… this thing has more of a Jones vs Gus or Mak vs Volk feeling. Erceg simply overperformed against Pantoja who underestimated him and was over aggressive trying to make a statement in a hometown card.

If Pantoja listened to his corner and took his time to cook Erceg from top position instead of forcing the pass and submission spamming without position it would’ve been much less competitive.


This fight proved Erceg is durable and a nice addition to FLW, nothing more. I don’t think he beats guys like Royval, Moreno, Mokaev, etc.

Have him fight Alex Perez next and see where he’s at.
 
Mokaev is good, you don't go 35-0 as an ammy and pro combined if you aren't.

He's good, but vulnerable due to his bjj being nowhere near as good as his wrestling. Very similar to Evloev in that regard, he is going to get caught in a lot of shit, but he's so tough he just won't tap no matter what.

Erceg is high level everywhere, but I'm not sure how he won the war. He lost just about every scramble against Pantoja and the striking was fairly even. Sherdoggers think striking is a video game where only headstrikes count/do damage, but it doesn't work like that. Pantoja was putting in a lot of work to the body and legs. Erceg was only ahead with his head strikes, he was behind in literally every other facet of mma.

He also eats way too many clean punches for my liking. He has done so ever since his regional days, and while he clearly has an excellent chin (like Pantoja) he's lucky he fights at 125 where nobody really hits super hard.

Hes obviously great and highly skilled, but nothing about last night portends some GSP style GOAT run going forward. I do think he will be champ in the future though.
 
How dejected Erceg looked gives me more of a Jones/Reyes feel, wouldn't be surprised if he goes on a losing streak now. To get so close to the top of the mountain and fall is a hard thing to come back from
 
