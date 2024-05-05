Erceg/Pantoja has that GSP/Hughes feel

Koro_11
You have a hot prospect coming in against a seasoned champ and he ends up losing the battle while winning the war.
Both Erceg and GSP made a fundamental error that cost them the fight they were on their way to winning.
I don’t know how good Mokaev is, but I can’t see too many guys being able to deal with Erceg in that division if he improved from this experience, future champ imo.
