Erceg/Pantoja has that GSP/Hughes feel

Mokaev is good, you don't go 35-0 as an ammy and pro combined if you aren't.



He's good, but vulnerable due to his bjj being nowhere near as good as his wrestling. Very similar to Evloev in that regard, he is going to get caught in a lot of shit, but he's so tough he just won't tap no matter what.



Erceg is high level everywhere, but I'm not sure how he won the war. He lost just about every scramble against Pantoja and the striking was fairly even. Sherdoggers think striking is a video game where only headstrikes count/do damage, but it doesn't work like that. Pantoja was putting in a lot of work to the body and legs. Erceg was only ahead with his head strikes, he was behind in literally every other facet of mma.



He also eats way too many clean punches for my liking. He has done so ever since his regional days, and while he clearly has an excellent chin (like Pantoja) he's lucky he fights at 125 where nobody really hits super hard.



Hes obviously great and highly skilled, but nothing about last night portends some GSP style GOAT run going forward. I do think he will be champ in the future though.