Opinion Elon Musk role in world politics.

I'd like to know what you shertards make of Elon Musk and his role in world politics - what makes him any different to other billionare cunts that interfere in democracies, billionaires like Rotschilds, Murdochs, Soroses of this world.

Notice how Elon dares not shit on China, Russia and Middle Eastern countries, but has no problem shitting on his fellow americans and US allies (UK and rest of the Europe).

So what do you like about the guy?

I used to admire him as an engineer and savy businessman - but now, he has gone off the deep end. IMO things went south after his first appearance on JRE podcast, when Joe told him "why do you listen to anyone? you're the richest guy on the planet, you can do whatever you want" and so he took that to heart to become the worlds largest asshole it seems (never forget calling those Thai kid rescuers ped0philes cause they disagreed with him on how to save those children).
 
Elon has never said anything bad about Peru so therefore he’s align and working of with them
 
Clowns are dreaming to clear wikipedia?
Jesus, how idiotic idea.
Doesn't they knows that wikipedia value is reference sources lists and cross check ? 1 st year students in colleges/ unis usually does knows this. Also that stuff like classic online libraries, physical libraries, archieves, reasearchgate etc does exist?
 
Hey, I agree with you - Elon is no different to these other billionaires that are interfering in world politics. Last thing I want is billionaire cunts running amok instead of staying in their lane.
 
Personally I'm stoked that Elon is being seen for the selfish asshole that he is.
 
