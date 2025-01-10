I'd like to know what you shertards make of Elon Musk and his role in world politics - what makes him any different to other billionare cunts that interfere in democracies, billionaires like Rotschilds, Murdochs, Soroses of this world.



Notice how Elon dares not shit on China, Russia and Middle Eastern countries, but has no problem shitting on his fellow americans and US allies (UK and rest of the Europe).



So what do you like about the guy?



I used to admire him as an engineer and savy businessman - but now, he has gone off the deep end. IMO things went south after his first appearance on JRE podcast, when Joe told him "why do you listen to anyone? you're the richest guy on the planet, you can do whatever you want" and so he took that to heart to become the worlds largest asshole it seems (never forget calling those Thai kid rescuers ped0philes cause they disagreed with him on how to save those children).