Right wing Elon Musk and Left wing Cenk Uygur are coming together.
Very surprising to see both extend their hands towards each other
Cenk asked to be put in charge of cutting funds to the Pentagon, and Elon asked him what his suggestions are
I think it's kinda heart warming seeing the two sides come together, even for just a moment of agreeing on something
