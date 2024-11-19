  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Right wing Elon Musk and Left wing Cenk Uygur are coming together.

Very surprising to see both extend their hands towards each other

Cenk asked to be put in charge of cutting funds to the Pentagon, and Elon asked him what his suggestions are

I think it's kinda heart warming seeing the two sides come together, even for just a moment of agreeing on something

 
Cenk isn't far left but I'm game to see where this goes. The answer is nowhere but hey, neither is fond of unions so there's some middle ground
 
What the utter fuck...?

What exactly makes Elon far right? The fact that he believes in freedom of speech?
 
Elon isn't far right, not even close. Cenk isn't far left either.

Just another example of what would be a Democrat 20 years ago is now considered far right lmao.
 
"I run the largest left-wing network online and a Democratic leader has NEVER asked me that question."

<crymoar>
 
Their viewership numbers have been down for a long time and they’ve alienated their core base. Pretty clear to me there’s been a shift in their politics ever since they started taking on new sponsers
 
I'm talking about the video regarding topics of Importance to voter blocs in which leftist support of social issues / trannies (as an example was 3rd) and said it was something to examine while gender benders he had on squawked about it.

It was a tongue and cheek statement (obviously) I don't care about lefists or cynks views on anything really
 
It's inspiring to see unity across political lines. Something we'd never see if Kamala had won. But still, I really don't trust Cenk at all. I feel like he'd want to be a part of this administration just so he could sabotage it.
 
I say give him a chance. If he tries to sabotage then

TYT is like the ultimate pipeline for "I'm really a liberal" right-wing grifters. Dave Rubin, then Jimmy Dore and now Anna Kasparian recently. Anna's not selling it very well right now, but she's going all in. It's amusing to watch.
 
