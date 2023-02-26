Nameless King
This is how you treat criminals. Like a cattle which they are. El salvador president one of the few in this world with balls. El Salvador got the highest murder rate in the world. If only more countries begin treating murderers and criminals in smiliar manner. Will world will be safer this way? Not sure but victims will certainly get the proper justice.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-64770716
