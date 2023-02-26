Yehudim said: Sending a bunch of people to prison isn’t enough. They have to be consistent which is what creates order. Otherwise you’re just giving the harsh sentence for the one idiot that got caught killing or robbing, and it doesn’t deter anyone else.



America is much better at this than El Salvador. Click to expand...

My understanding is that clearance rates are a better deterrent than harsh punishments. Most criminals are morons who don't think they will get caught despite their having a double digit IQ so it almost doesn't matter how harsh the punishments are for such a deluded person. I remember I had a lecturer in college who worked with death penalty defendants and she claimed that many of them didn't even know the death penalty was still on the books and had no idea it could be used against them.