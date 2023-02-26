  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International El Salvador brutal crackdown on crime

Nameless King said:
This is how you treat criminals. Like a cattle which they are. El salvador president one of the few in this world with balls. El Salvador got the highest murder rate in the world. If only more countries begin treating murderers and criminals in smiliar manner. Will world will be safer this way? Not sure but victims will certainly get the proper justice.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-64770716


https://twitter.com/nayibbukele?ref_src=twsrc^google|twcamp^serp|twgr^author
Of course, many defense lawyers will be poorer though.
 
This will not end well.
 
Sending a bunch of people to prison isn’t enough. They have to be consistent which is what creates order. Otherwise you’re just giving the harsh sentence for the one idiot that got caught killing or robbing, and it doesn’t deter anyone else.

America is much better at this than El Salvador.
 
An authoritarian dream. As long as the government doesn't mind stripping the rights of everyone away, they can imprison anyone they want.
 
El Salvador felt pretty safe when I was there backpacking on my own. Even had a beer against my will, of sorts, with three Maras. Was intimidating but nothing bad happened. You very rarely see them, the iron fist approach means anyone with facial tatts is arrested on sight so they lay low. The hostels pay them to keep tourists reasonably safe. Anyone from the hostel gets mugged, the Maras find the culprit and kill them. Protection money basically.
 
Yehudim said:
Sending a bunch of people to prison isn’t enough. They have to be consistent which is what creates order. Otherwise you’re just giving the harsh sentence for the one idiot that got caught killing or robbing, and it doesn’t deter anyone else.

America is much better at this than El Salvador.
My understanding is that clearance rates are a better deterrent than harsh punishments. Most criminals are morons who don't think they will get caught despite their having a double digit IQ so it almost doesn't matter how harsh the punishments are for such a deluded person. I remember I had a lecturer in college who worked with death penalty defendants and she claimed that many of them didn't even know the death penalty was still on the books and had no idea it could be used against them.
 
The_Renaissance said:
El Salvador felt pretty safe when I was there backpacking on my own. Even had a beer against my will, of sorts, with three Maras. Was intimidating but nothing bad happened. You very rarely see them, the iron fist approach means anyone with facial tatts is arrested on sight so they lay low. The hostels pay them to keep tourists reasonably safe. Anyone from the hostel gets mugged, the Maras find the culprit and kill them. Protection money basically.
OK. That makes things better, i guess...
 
Islam Imamate said:
My understanding is that clearance rates are a better deterrent than harsh punishments. Most criminals are morons who don't think they will get caught despite their having a double digit IQ so it almost doesn't matter how harsh the punishments are for such a deluded person. I remember I had a lecturer in college who worked with death penalty defendants and she claimed that many of them didn't even know the death penalty was still on the books and had no idea it could be used against them.
It should be used much more often.
 
Islam Imamate said:
My understanding is that clearance rates are a better deterrent than harsh punishments. Most criminals are morons who don't think they will get caught despite their having a double digit IQ so it almost doesn't matter how harsh the punishments are for such a deluded person. I remember I had a lecturer in college who worked with death penalty defendants and she claimed that many of them didn't even know the death penalty was still on the books and had no idea it could be used against them.
There’s a really strong correlation with clearance rates and homicides.

I have no moral issue with harsh sentencing for crime, but it seems to be more important that people are actually held accountable rather than the type of punishment.
 
Islam Imamate said:
My understanding is that clearance rates are a better deterrent than harsh punishments. Most criminals are morons who don't think they will get caught despite their having a double digit IQ so it almost doesn't matter how harsh the punishments are for such a deluded person. I remember I had a lecturer in college who worked with death penalty defendants and she claimed that many of them didn't even know the death penalty was still on the books and had no idea it could be used against them.
I'm surprised to say you actually posted something correct. Certainty of being caught and police presence deter crime while severity of punishment does little to nothing to deter crime.

7ck2yb.jpg


https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/nij/247350.pdf
 
El Salvador is a shithole that supplies the us with some of the most violent criminals we have. Fuckhead ms13 punks and barrio18 bitches are evil and I have no issue with their treatment in this system. The unfortunate thing is that the ones not caught in this net will flood to the us to terrorize citizens here
 
Agreed.
Unless we extradite the ones we catch here, and they’re sent to that same prison.

nhbbear said:
El Salvador is a shithole that supplies the us with some of the most violent criminals we have. Fuckhead ms13 punks and barrio18 bitches are evil and I have no issue with their treatment in this system. The unfortunate thing is that the ones not caught in this net will flood to the us to terrorize citizens here
nhbbear said:
El Salvador is a shithole that supplies the us with some of the most violent criminals we have. Fuckhead ms13 punks and barrio18 bitches are evil and I have no issue with their treatment in this system. The unfortunate thing is that the ones not caught in this net will flood to the us to terrorize citizens here
MS-13 was founded in LA so if anything we supplied them with these criminals, not the other way around.
 
Islam Imamate said:
MS-13 was founded in LA so if anything we supplied them with these criminals, not the other way around.
Exactly. People on this forum are incredibly clueless when it comes to even recent history I guess. MS13 didn't even exist in El Salvador at all until large numbers were deported from America. They then taught people back home the gang banging ways they learned on the streets in California and it essentially destabilized that little country. America is the "shit hole" that created one of most violent transnational criminal orgs in the world not El Salvador.
 
Islam Imamate said:
MS-13 was founded in LA so if anything we supplied them with these criminals, not the other way around.
And all the MS-13 members arrested for murders and rapes are Salvadoran nationals so it all kind of balances out, doesn’t it?
 
Islam Imamate said:
MS-13 was founded in LA so if anything we supplied them with these criminals, not the other way around.
Ms13 gang members came from El Salvador and started to protect el salvadorians from other gangs.
 
