Law Labour's Crime and Policing Bill features warrantless home searches, giving the Police access to all the DVLA's data on Motorists, and more.

Phone thieves and anti-social behaviour targeted in crime bill

The Crime and Policing Bill will give officers powers to make Britain's cities safer, the home secretary says.
Fury as 'worrying' Labour law gives police access to 50m people's data

Cops will be able to access key personal data under Labour's new plans.
Warrantless Search

9948682785_7b5db73c8f_o.jpg


Police will be given new powers to search homes without a warrant for stolen mobile phones under major legislation which targets theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Crime and Policing Bill is at the heart of what the government calls its 'Safer Streets mission' and ministers want it to become law by the end of the year.

Under the bill, police would gain the power to enter and search a property without a court warrant for a stolen mobile phone or other items that have been electronically tracked, such as laptops or Bluetooth-tagged bikes.

The power would mean that victims of mobile phone thefts who track their device while it is in the hands of a criminal could call on police to recover it quickly.

[Yvette] Cooper [Home Secretary]

Yvette5.jpeg


told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she understood the 'incredible frustration' of phone theft victims who say "I can track it, I can see where it is - it's in this particular house, it's in this particular location". "And yet the police can't act fast enough to be able to track it down," she added.

Cooper said "we have to have the stronger powers and action [and] the police say they welcome this".

Asked about the reliability of locator apps, where people can use another device to help track down the location of their missing or stolen phone, being used in police searches, Cooper told BBC Breakfast: "Police will have to make decisions [and] it will need to be signed... by a police inspector, and [they will] need to make decisions about where the evidence is good enough for them to be able to act."

/

Immigration can already lawfully enter, search etc. your house without a warrant, if they have reasonable grounds for suspicion that someone they are after is there, and Customs can do that to a business premises. I think they can enter a house too, without a warrant, but I'm not 100%. @The Big Yin do you know?


Removal of Shoplifting Threshold

92062589-14081793-image-a-11_1731578220688.jpg


She added that the bill would include scrapping a 'ludicrous' £200 threshold for shoplifting, which meant lower value thefts were not currently prioritised by police.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins

18753196.jpg


told Sky News she was 'deeply concerned' that no longer treating shoplifting below £200 as a summary-only offence would have significant long-term effects on crown courts, saying 'victims of rape will find it even harder and longer to get their day in court'.

But Cooper said addressing lower value thefts which were not likely to lead to prison would stop criminal behaviour escalating to the stage where such sentences would apply.


Police / DVLA

65b93125615e73009ec41507_male-and-female-police-officers-pulling-over-driver.jpg


Labour's new crime laws will make every driver's personal information available to the police.

Officers will be able to access the data held by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) on 50 million motorists under the new Crime and Policing Bill.

Motorists’ names, addresses, date of birth, photographs, endorsements, convictions and relevant medical information that may affect their ability to drive, will all be available to cops.

As it stands, police can only access drivers' data if they are investigating road traffic offences. But now, the authorities will extend this access to investigations of all offences.

The change has sparked fears among privacy campaigners that police may be able to access facial images as part of the personal data collection.

There are concerns that facial images could then be cross-referenced using facial recognition software with other databases.


Others

Other measures previously announced in the bill include:
  • An offence of assaulting a shop worker - also a Conservative commitment before the 2024 General Election.
  • A new police power to seize without warning off-road bikes or e-scooters.
  • A new offence of spiking drinks, separate to current assault laws.
  • Giving judges the power to issue a Stalking Prevention Order against a suspect, even if they are not convicted of a crime.🤔
713yFn--DYL._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Seems a pretty right wing bill, but tackling lower level crime is definitely important.

Let's hope nobody suddenly starts pretending they haven't been calling for this type of shit for years.
 
