1 - Numerous potential new investors wasted thousands of hours of our time, and time is so precious



2 - Major new advertiser agreed to deal, was in final contract, and then new management came in and

stopped deal



3 - Some Bellator star fighters complained on social media about not fighting, making PFL look like not meet our contracts



4 - We are growing so fast with our new international leagues that costs in some regional areas are way too high



5 - Major new initiative and expansion is delayed one full year by one of our partners, through no fault of PFL.



Like all entrepreneurial companies, PFL battled navigated, and solved ... PFL enters 2025 in our best

position ever.



Do NOT let others foil you, keep you down, stop you



To ALL entrepreneurs - you survived - declare victory!



