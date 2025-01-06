Media Donn Davis says "5 bad things" happened to PFL in 2024

1 - Numerous potential new investors wasted thousands of hours of our time, and time is so precious

2 - Major new advertiser agreed to deal, was in final contract, and then new management came in and
stopped deal

3 - Some Bellator star fighters complained on social media about not fighting, making PFL look like not meet our contracts

4 - We are growing so fast with our new international leagues that costs in some regional areas are way too high

5 - Major new initiative and expansion is delayed one full year by one of our partners, through no fault of PFL.

Like all entrepreneurial companies, PFL battled navigated, and solved ... PFL enters 2025 in our best
position ever.

Do NOT let others foil you, keep you down, stop you

To ALL entrepreneurs - you survived - declare victory!

 
"If you want to build, make money, and have an impact, you have to focus on global growth. So that's where I spend all my time." - Donn Davis


Dude is growing too fast and not developing what he has into something great.




Khabib talking shit about Ireland prior to the usman/hughes fight and donn the con has done nothing to promote it. It’s amazing how bad he is at this
 
