“I’m not going to comment on any of those specific opportunities at this time,” Sarandos said during a Netflix investors’ call when asked about UFC and other sports properties. “But I will steer you back to the letter to show you that our live event strategy is unchanged. We remain really focused on the big, breakthrough events. Our audiences love them.
“So anything we chase in the event space or the sports space is a deal that would have to make economic sense as well. Live is a relatively small part of our content spend. We have about 200 billion view hours so small relative to view hours, too. But that said, all viewing is not equal. What we have seen with live is this very outsized positives around conversation and acquisition and we suspect retention. We’re really excited to keep building on that.”
The “big, breakthrough events” in the past have included the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson that ended up producing more than 235 million watch hours, which actually crushed a pair of NFL games shown on Christmas Day this past year.
Netflix also benefitted from The Roast of Tom Brady, which was a one-night live event where comedians, former teammates and even UFC CEO Dana White poked fun at the NFL legend.
Next up for Netflix is a boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in July from Madison Square Garden in New York. Unless strategy changes, Sarandos seemed to hint that Netflix remains more interested in those type of events rather than a bigger investment in a total sports rights package.
“We have the Taylor-Serrano fight in July. That’s a rematch from when they fought the first time on the [Mike] Tyson-[Jake] Paul fight night. It was the most watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history,” Sarandos said. “So there’s a lot of excitement on that. The NFL, of course, is a great property. We’re happy to have the Christmas day games that we opted into the second NFL game for Christmas day so we’ll be presenting all-day football again on Dec. 25, 2025. Really exciting.
“Then today our live adventures have all been primarily in the U.S. but we intend to grow the capability to do it around the world in the years ahead. Very pleased with the progress so far and excited about the future for live sports and non-sports.”
