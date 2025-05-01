Iran dreamed up a U.S.-style Marshall Plan to rebuild Syria after the civil war. It invested billions to build influence there. Documents from its looted embassy in Damascus reviewed by Reuters show how that plan went spectacularly wrong with the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Click to expand...

“A $400 billion opportunity,” reads one bullet point in the study.

Pieces of shredded documents are scattered on a poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, December 16, 2024.

REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

The Syrian people have a wound caused by Iran, and we need a lot of time to heal Click to expand...

New Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa





"A 33-page document found at the Damascus embassy lays out Iran's dream of a Marshall Plan-style revival of Syria. The highlighted bullet point says: "A $400 billion opportunity to reconstruct Syria, and Iran's share."

“The power plant was something for the future of Syria,”





he said.

IRAN’S MAN IN SYRIA ​





Reuters found letters signed by Akbari in Iran’s looted embassy. The documents include details of projects he supported and the money spent. Near the scattered papers was a vault and a pack of C4 explosives discovered by fighters who were guarding the building. Akbari did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.





Iran’s foray into Syria began long before Akbari’s arrival. Mapna Group, an Iranian infrastructure conglomerate that hired the Syrian engineer who worked on the Latakia project, won its first major contract in 2008 to expand a power plant near Damascus. That was soon followed by a second contract to build another plant near the city of Homs.



The deals were part of a growing Iranian investment in Syria in the years ahead of the 2011 uprising against Assad, as U.S. sanctions shut off both countries to the West. They were the fruit of a relationship dating back to the Iranian revolution of 1979, which led to the overthrow of the Shah and the establishment of the Islamic Republic.



Assad’s father, President Hafez al-Assad, was the first Arab leader to recognise the republic and helped arm Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s fledgling Shi’ite Muslim theocracy in its 1980s war with Iraq. They fought Israel during the Lebanese civil war – Iran via its Hezbollah proxy – and later sent fighters and weapons to resist the American occupation of Iraq after 2003.



Syria became the key transit route for weapons and personnel across the "Axis of Resistance," the name Iran gives to the armed groups and states it supports against Israel and the West.

