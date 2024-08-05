chick magnet punk
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2016
- Messages
- 2,621
- Reaction score
- 1,833
I still can't believe there was a card that was built around two fighters arguing over who is Trump's favoriteWe all know Colby is drowning in his own tears right now.
I love that meeting, Putin layin laid down the law saying he was disappointed in Khabibs conduct .
Especially if they are either his daughter or 17 .lol .Trump has always had a thing for Eastern Europeans/Eurasians
If if it was just him vs Desantis it was 50% vs 59%, let us not compare him to GWB yet. He was always unpopular all over the political spectrum.How is that dude on the right so popular