Media Donald Trump says Khabib is his favorite fighter

Would hate to be Colby right now. Donald Trump's favorite fighter was the last thing that sad bastard had.
 
Khabib's gonna get diplomatic immunity in the next administration <bullseye>

Connor's gonna be tweeting his frustrations tonight
 
Ares Black said:
I love that meeting, Putin layin laid down the law saying he was disappointed in Khabibs conduct 🙃 .

Anyways didn't trump say not that long ago Usman was his favorite fighter?
People reading too much into this lol, celebrity's that circle around MMA just name drop some well known guy as there favorite fighter without a second thought .

But who knows , maybe it's a Trump-Putler conspiracy despite that not making any sense considering Russia's recent crack down on capital flight which includes Dagestani Islamist and oligarchs that have laundered money in places like the Bahamas (the kind of folks Trump is pals with)
 
