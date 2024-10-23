Damn, Rogan has fallen off that much?"Rogan calls out BS quickly"
The Joe "My friends wife told me, they are putting kitty litter in school bathrooms for flurries to piss in" Rogan?
The Joe "Did you see, Biden's speech was fake, someone zoomed in on his watch" Rogan?
That Joe Rogan?
Damn, Rogan has fallen off that much?
I think even he would call out the BS Trump will be spewing however. 99.9% of the things Trump says is non-sense.
rogan's podcast turned into a bunch of rich dudes and retards sitting around fuming over woke ragebait that almost always turns out to be a complete bullshit story. or they just spend an hour talking about how homeless and transgender people are disgusting. rogan's throat will be full of trumps balls all 4 hours.Damn, Rogan has fallen off that much?
I think even he would call out the BS Trump will be spewing however. 99.9% of the things Trump says is non-sense.
Are you expecting a deep dive into policy? I am not.Watch then just talk MMA and MMA fighters the entire time, WR would be pissed!
She's been on a media spree recently, she was just on NBC news interviewing today and filmed a Telemundo sit-down interview airing tomorrow(filmed today). Along with a live CNN townhall tomorrow aswell.Id prefer to see kamela in a normal conversation more.. oh well. Seen trump waffle enough. Guess they can talk ufc
Btw im pretty sure its going to be pre recorded not live so dont expect much
Two nazi's talking to each other about Hitler?
not surprised, Rogan helped write Project2025 with Trump.
ThisTrump will walk all over Joe, especially current Joe.
And thisI think it will be hilarious
Or I hope so.
I hope they just chat about the UFC. Rogan is hard to listen to when he goes conspiracy theory.Id prefer to see kamela in a normal conversation more.. oh well. Seen trump waffle enough. Guess they can talk ufc
Btw im pretty sure its going to be pre recorded not live so dont expect much