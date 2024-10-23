Elections Donald Trump Appears On Joe Rogan Podcast

"Rogan calls out BS quickly"

The Joe "My friends wife told me, they are putting kitty litter in school bathrooms for flurries to piss in" Rogan?

The Joe "Did you see, Biden's speech was fake, someone zoomed in on his watch" Rogan?

That Joe Rogan?
 
Damn, Rogan has fallen off that much?

I think even he would call out the BS Trump will be spewing however. 99.9% of the things Trump says is non-sense.
 
Unfortunately Joe Rogan became full conspiratard since COVID. I can guarantee there'll be zero fact checking from him and he'll kiss Trumps ass every second of that interview.
 
rogan's podcast turned into a bunch of rich dudes and retards sitting around fuming over woke ragebait that almost always turns out to be a complete bullshit story. or they just spend an hour talking about how homeless and transgender people are disgusting. rogan's throat will be full of trumps balls all 4 hours.
 
Id prefer to see kamela in a normal conversation more.. oh well. Seen trump waffle enough. Guess they can talk ufc

Btw im pretty sure its going to be pre recorded not live so dont expect much
 
"Did you see this? Joe Biden claimed that they took over the airports during the Civil War. Like, how could we let someone like that be president..."

"...oh it was Trump that said it? Trumps a funny guy man, anyway let's change topics"

- Joe Rogan
 
Should be humorous. Not really a big deal and is probably a good move for Dump. It's not going to hurt him unless he goes out there and literally shits himself.
 
She's been on a media spree recently, she was just on NBC news interviewing today and filmed a Telemundo sit-down interview airing tomorrow(filmed today). Along with a live CNN townhall tomorrow aswell.

Her team did something smart chose to do a media spree at the end to dominate the airwaves since she hasnt done many in the beginning so the ratings/viewership will be FAR higher than normal.
 
I hope they just chat about the UFC. Rogan is hard to listen to when he goes conspiracy theory.

Trumps podcast with Lex was a hard listen and I am guessing that's why Rogan has done it.

Harris wouldn't do it. Even Harris doesn't like herself as a person and can't stand to hear herself talk.
 
It's not high risk at all. It will be Joe's most watched Podcast and Joe isn’t the type that's going to go after Trump so it's not a risk for him either.
 
