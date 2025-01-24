Trupsi
Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes added to April's UFC 314 lineup
Two of the most violent fighters in the light heavyweight division will clash at UFC 314 when Nikita Krylov meets Dominick Reyes.
Krylov was scheduled to be back in November but Murzakanov pulled out. His last fight was a win by triangle choke on Ryan Spann in March 2023.
Dom Reyes, who was on a 4 fights losing streak and about to be cut, will try to get a third win in a row after beating Jacoby and Smith.
Who you got in this one, Sherbros ?