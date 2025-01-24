JoeRowe said: Reyes by DEC. Krylov has a great rd 1 withs kicks & takedowns. Reyes edges round 2 with cleaner punches and stuffing takedowns. Reyes owns round 3 as Krylov fades.



Is it official that 314 is in Miami? Click to expand...

No offense to Dom, but that's disappointing for Krylov. Beating Gus wasn't a big deal, but at least it got a bonus, then led to wins over Volkan (who is a very solid win) and Spann (who had just beaten Dom). Sure, the Azamat fight was also a backwards fight, but he's a streaking name, so that would have been a good opportunity for Krylov to not only defend his spot but keep it safe from a guy looking to penetrate that top bubble. Now that fight falling through means Krylov fights Dom instead?Beating Jacoby and Smith isn't really enough to make people forget what Dom's momentum should be at. This is basically just Krylov, on a 3 fight streak, near the top 5, purely risking his position to fight even more backwards than he's already beatenGood thing it's only 3 rounds. I reliably heard Reyes slows down so much in rounds 4 and 5 that he'll retroactively lose a mystery third round in the first 3