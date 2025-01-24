  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Dominic Reyes vs Nikita Krylov - UFC 314 - 12th April

1737743457059.png

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes added to April's UFC 314 lineup

Two of the most violent fighters in the light heavyweight division will clash at UFC 314 when Nikita Krylov meets Dominick Reyes.
Krylov was scheduled to be back in November but Murzakanov pulled out. His last fight was a win by triangle choke on Ryan Spann in March 2023.

Dom Reyes, who was on a 4 fights losing streak and about to be cut, will try to get a third win in a row after beating Jacoby and Smith.


Who you got in this one, Sherbros ?
 
Reyes by DEC. Krylov has a great rd 1 withs kicks & takedowns. Reyes edges round 2 with cleaner punches and stuffing takedowns. Reyes owns round 3 as Krylov fades.

Is it official that 314 is in Miami?
 
Good fight. Hopefully this means they make Jiri vs. Khalil
 
Rooting for Reyes but this is probably back to the losing column.
 
No offense to Dom, but that's disappointing for Krylov. Beating Gus wasn't a big deal, but at least it got a bonus, then led to wins over Volkan (who is a very solid win) and Spann (who had just beaten Dom). Sure, the Azamat fight was also a backwards fight, but he's a streaking name, so that would have been a good opportunity for Krylov to not only defend his spot but keep it safe from a guy looking to penetrate that top bubble. Now that fight falling through means Krylov fights Dom instead?

Beating Jacoby and Smith isn't really enough to make people forget what Dom's momentum should be at. This is basically just Krylov, on a 3 fight streak, near the top 5, purely risking his position to fight even more backwards than he's already beaten

Reyes by DEC. Krylov has a great rd 1 withs kicks & takedowns. Reyes edges round 2 with cleaner punches and stuffing takedowns. Reyes owns round 3 as Krylov fades.

Is it official that 314 is in Miami?
Good thing it's only 3 rounds. I reliably heard Reyes slows down so much in rounds 4 and 5 that he'll retroactively lose a mystery third round in the first 3
 
Interesting fight. Krylov been out for 2 years, who knows what he’ll look like.
It looked like Krylov was finally getting his shit together.. but his inactivity is frustrating.

Good fight. Reyes seems to have recovered from his awful losing streak.
 
Krylov's been holding up his ranking for 2 years, glad he's finally returning to action. The problem with LHW being so shallow are lower ranked guys not giving unranked guys a chance. Atleast this should shake out the rankings a little bit.
 
Hope Reyes wins. Nothing against Krylov but seeing a guy come back from what Reyes has been through is a nice story
i like them both but i agree.

Reyes won against Jones too. He just ran into Jan and Jiri at their peaks....and dangerous guy in Spann....
 
Krylov had some injuries that were holding him back. He can be really good. But ring rust is a bitch, so we'll see.
 
No offense to Dom, but that's disappointing for Krylov. Beating Gus wasn't a big deal, but at least it got a bonus, then led to wins over Volkan (who is a very solid win) and Spann (who had just beaten Dom). Sure, the Azamat fight was also a backwards fight, but he's a streaking name, so that would have been a good opportunity for Krylov to not only defend his spot but keep it safe from a guy looking to penetrate that top bubble. Now that fight falling through means Krylov fights Dom instead?

Beating Jacoby and Smith isn't really enough to make people forget what Dom's momentum should be at. This is basically just Krylov, on a 3 fight streak, near the top 5, purely risking his position to fight even more backwards than he's already beaten


Good thing it's only 3 rounds. I reliably heard Reyes slows down so much in rounds 4 and 5 that he'll retroactively lose a mystery third round in the first 3
To be fair Krylov hasn't fought in a while and the current casual audience likely has no idea who he is or forgot about him. No way the UFC is gonna have Krylov fight up right now, at least not until he fights and beats a recognizable face to get people talking about him again.
 
To be fair Krylov hasn't fought in a while and the current casual audience likely has no idea who he is or forgot about him. No way the UFC is gonna have Krylov fight up right now, at least not until he fights and beats a recognizable face to get people talking about him again.
I don't mind him not fighting up, but this isn't just behind him, it's behind who he's already beat. I get not moving forward, but he's just retreading the same ground here. He needs to be more active, and that Volkan win is aging, but that's why I really liked the Azamat fight. That was a perfect "I'm still here, no one else is taking my spot, I'm ready for this run" fight

This is just bleh to me
 
