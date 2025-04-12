PBP UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 4/12 at 10pm ET

Who Wins?

h9JW82K.jpg




Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
145: Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) vs. Diego Lopes (26-6)
155: Michael Chandler (23-9) vs. Paddy Pimblett (22-3)
145: Yair Rodríguez (20-6, 1NV) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-7)
145: Bryce Mitchell (17-3) vs. Jean Silva (15-2)
205: Nikita Krylov (30-9) vs. Dominick Reyes (14-4)



How to Watch UFC 314

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 314

A new Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight titleholder will be crowned when Alexander Volkanovski dukes it out with Diego Lopes on Saturday in Miami.
www.sherdog.com


UFC 314 ‘Volkanovski vs. Lopes’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 314 ‘Volkanovski vs. Lopes’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 314 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com



I'm headed to a BBQ to watch the fights, hopefully we get some crazy finishes <{JustBleed}>
So I leave you all with some Freeeeeeeeeeedom

