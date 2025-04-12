Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
145: Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) vs. Diego Lopes (26-6)
155: Michael Chandler (23-9) vs. Paddy Pimblett (22-3)
145: Yair Rodríguez (20-6, 1NV) vs. Patrício Pitbull (36-7)
145: Bryce Mitchell (17-3) vs. Jean Silva (15-2)
205: Nikita Krylov (30-9) vs. Dominick Reyes (14-4)
A new Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight titleholder will be crowned when Alexander Volkanovski dukes it out with Diego Lopes on Saturday in Miami.
Sherdog's live UFC 314 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
