Doki Doki Literature Club

logo.png

itch-banner.png

*This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed.*

https://ddlc.moe/ Free download from the site or Steam.

This game/visual novel is absolutely amazing. It is not Japanese, nor is it what it seems. And it is fucking disturbing. I don't want to say anything else, because the more you know, the less impactful and enjoyable the experience will be.

Please, give this game a shot. If you enjoy psychological horror, or just horror in general, you will find this to be a masterfully written and composed experience with rich, lovable characters, an absurdly immersive story, and can't sleep, pull-your-entire-body-under-the-covers-and-close-your-eyes scare factor. It's only a 5 to 8 hour experience, depending on how long it takes you to solve certain puzzles, as well as your reading speed, so it's well worth your time.

Also, there are some pretty serious disclaimers going into this game, and for good reason. If you don't like to be scared or upset, or if you suffer from serious depression, you may want to sit it out. Shit is gut-wrenching.


I'm curious if anybody else has played it, here, and if you enjoyed it as much as I did.
 
Oh, I should also say that this is a slow burn. If you are impatient or don't like reading, don't bother with it. It's not for you.
 
J85909266 said:
Oh, I should also say that this is a slow burn. If you are impatient or don't like reading, don't bother with it. It's not for you.
I was just about to say, SUPER slow start. It's just a bunch of dialog right now. Waiting for it to evolve into a game at some point.
 
RTL said:
I was just about to say, SUPER slow start. It's just a bunch of dialog right now. Waiting for it to evolve into a game at some point.
Definitely way more visual novel than game. There is some puzzle solving later on. Very unique puzzle solving, but it's more visual novel/dating sim during the first couple hours of play.
 
J85909266 said:
Definitely way more visual novel than game. There is some puzzle solving later on. Very unique puzzle solving, but it's more visual novel/dating sim during the first couple hours of play.
Couple hours? Christ. Might be pressing the eject button soon.

There's definitely a market for a game like this. Problem is I just got done playing Witcher 3 for the second time (which also has a ton of dialog, but is separated by open world travel, combat, looting, Gwent, etc), so I'm conditioned to needing a break between long dialogs.
 
RTL said:
Couple hours? Christ. Might be pressing the eject button soon.

There's definitely a market for a game like this. Problem is I just got done playing Witcher 3 for the second time (which also has a ton of dialog, but is separated by open world travel, combat, looting, Gwent, etc), so I'm conditioned to needing a break between long dialogs.
Definitely understand. I started noticing some themes and clues that really resonate with me early on, so I was captivated to push on. I'm really, really glad I did. It takes you right to the edge of wondering if this is some kind of joke, and then... well, like I said, I don't want to spoil something brilliant.
 
Just played and completed the game last night and...wow. Wasn't expecting THAT. What a fucking disturbing game.
 
There was a time when literally half your playtime in RPGs was spent reading (in the 80's and early 90's).

So stuff like this isn't that far out of my wheelhouse.
 
Yeah, more people need to play this. If the Game Theory channel in on to anything, this may just be the beginning of horrors to come.

Did anybody make it to the true ending?

I was absolutely shaken to the core when you hear Monika's sweet little voice for the first time, and she shows you what she's been practicing op piano as the final credits roll and the game destroys itself. That shit gave me full body chills and butterflies at the same time. I LOVE YOU TOO, MONIKA! JUST MONIKA!
 
I must say what I've heard about this game has me intrigued.

I find it really hard to understand the appeal of the weird Japanese weaboo type shit but I'll give this a try.
 
Yeeees this game is fucking amazing. There's so many different levels to what's going on here, creatively, philosophically, AND psychologically. 5 stars.
 
Mike said:
Yeeees this game is fucking amazing. There's so many different levels to what's going on here, creatively, philosophically, AND psychologically. 5 stars.
It's a shame that so few will have the patience to understand.
 
I got dragged into this completely blind by a friend, so I went in thinking "Oh, this is cute. A romance sim." And it -was- cute... until it wasn't. I have to tell you, I was legitimately freaked out by this game, and even some of the Youtube videos (specifically, the Game Theory vids) about it.

I definitely enjoyed it, though.
 
This was the October free game if you have PlayStation Plus.

I played it (or should I say read it) and it's very interesting. However I strongly recommend you don't play the console version like I did.

Some of the effect is ruined on a console. Play it on PC.

And for God's sake don't click on that video that @WorldofWarcraft posted above. Major spoilers right at the start. What an asshole. Good thing he's banned lol.
 
Definitely not my thing. I see visual novel and anime girls and I just assume gooner game. Honestly though even if it is good I simply don’t want to read. I need gameplay too at the very least
 
i have played this through and its not my jam at all, its extremely depressing at times and i am told that you can play through it more than once but once was enough for me
 
