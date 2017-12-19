Doki Doki Literature Club

J85909266
Okay Everyone!
*This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed.*
https://ddlc.moe/ Free download from the site or Steam.
This game/visual novel is absolutely amazing. It is not Japanese, nor is it what it seems. And it is fucking disturbing. I don't want to say anything else, because the more you know, the less impactful and enjoyable the experience will be.
Please, give this game a shot. If you enjoy psychological horror, or just horror in general, you will find this to be a masterfully written and composed experience with rich, lovable characters, an absurdly immersive story, and can't sleep, pull-your-entire-body-under-the-covers-and-close-your-eyes scare factor. It's only a 5 to 8 hour experience, depending on how long it takes you to solve certain puzzles, as well as your reading speed, so it's well worth your time.
Also, there are some pretty serious disclaimers going into this game, and for good reason. If you don't like to be scared or upset, or if you suffer from serious depression, you may want to sit it out. Shit is gut-wrenching.
I'm curious if anybody else has played it, here, and if you enjoyed it as much as I did.