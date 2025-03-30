Split Fiction

SaiWa
Totally recommend this game. It’s light hearted, not difficult but complicated enough that you need timing and teamwork to complete. The writing is spectacular and the gameplay although simplistic is a lot of fun. There’s a little bit of everything in this game. I couldn’t stop laughing in one chapter.
you have to play coop but this game is worth it IMO. Especially if you want to play with a sibling or your child.
Anyone else playing this game?
