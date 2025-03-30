Split Fiction

SaiWa

SaiWa

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 28, 2011
Messages
10,955
Reaction score
4,212
Totally recommend this game. It’s light hearted, not difficult but complicated enough that you need timing and teamwork to complete. The writing is spectacular and the gameplay although simplistic is a lot of fun. There’s a little bit of everything in this game. I couldn’t stop laughing in one chapter.

you have to play coop but this game is worth it IMO. Especially if you want to play with a sibling or your child.

Anyone else playing this game?
 
SaiWa said:
Totally recommend this game. It’s light hearted, not difficult but complicated enough that you need timing and teamwork to complete. The writing is spectacular and the gameplay although simplistic is a lot of fun. There’s a little bit of everything in this game. I couldn’t stop laughing in one chapter.

you have to play coop but this game is worth it IMO. Especially if you want to play with a sibling or your child.

Anyone else playing this game?
Click to expand...

Me and my son are slowly working our way through it takes two. I plan on picking this up after we are done so we can work our way through it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WhiteMousse
Interview With Creative Lead of Amnesia The Bunker- Preserving The Vision
Replies
0
Views
42
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,550
Messages
57,103,194
Members
175,540
Latest member
Brewtalist

Share this page

Back
Top