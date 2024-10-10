Opinion Does online hatred leftists have for Trump supporters spill over into real life?

As you all know from spending any time in these forums or on Reddit, the hatred both sides have for each other in these forums is almost limitless. Anybody who likes or says they are going to vote for Trump is mercilessly mocked, disparaged and belittled by what seems to be a majority of leftists online. Of course it goes both ways, but like I said, leftists are the majority on websites like Reddit.

So my question is this: do you feel that same hatred for Trump supporters in real life. Like, if you were to meet someone and they told you they didn't like Harris and were going to vote for Trump, would you instantly feel the same way you do about any famous Trump supporter you read about or hear from on social media? Or is the hate you feel in your posts a huge exaggeration of how you really feel towards someone you meet who is voting for him?
 
It doesn't go both ways. Not in the same intensity at least.

Hatred of leftists is responsible for about 75% of the entire Maga movement. By this point, conservatives everywhere admit that Trump is a crooked, stupid, conniving moron but they still support him just to "swim in liberal tears" or whatever.
 
I think this feeling is insecurity.

There's good reason to feel a certain anxiety when you know you're voting for an immoral moron, but you kinda feel like you don't have a choice. There's nothing to be done at this point. It's Trump or go home if you're right leaning and have strong right wing ideals.

Yet I think you must be feeling that it's a stupid decision and a bad situation to be in if you're feeling like you're being roundly mocked and harangued. I don't suppose you're being mocked or harangued anymore than normal, I just think you must have internalized the ridiculousness of the situation.

Donald Trump.

That's your guy, and yeah, it's silly.
 
