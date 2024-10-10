As you all know from spending any time in these forums or on Reddit, the hatred both sides have for each other in these forums is almost limitless. Anybody who likes or says they are going to vote for Trump is mercilessly mocked, disparaged and belittled by what seems to be a majority of leftists online. Of course it goes both ways, but like I said, leftists are the majority on websites like Reddit.



So my question is this: do you feel that same hatred for Trump supporters in real life. Like, if you were to meet someone and they told you they didn't like Harris and were going to vote for Trump, would you instantly feel the same way you do about any famous Trump supporter you read about or hear from on social media? Or is the hate you feel in your posts a huge exaggeration of how you really feel towards someone you meet who is voting for him?