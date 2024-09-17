Does Kia/Hyundai still have the stigma they had back in the 90s when they first started here in the US?

I bought a Kia Rio in... 2004? 2005? And a friend of mine did, too, the year before me, because we were both poor university students. They were both garbage and broke down constantly with every little defect you could find on a vehicle -- we were carpooling because someone's car was likely to be broken. They were like proto-cybertrucks.



I don't know if they got better, but I honestly don't know how they couldn't because there was nowhere to go, but up.