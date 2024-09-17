Does Kia/Hyundai still have the stigma they had back in the 90s when they first started here in the US?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,331
- Reaction score
- 8,207
I remember back in the late 90s when Kia and Hyundai were looked down on. They had that stigma of being bottom tier, trash vehicles.
Do you think they still have it? They've kinda gone up and up in the world. I know some very good earners that drive Kia or Hyundai vehicles. They look really good now, too.
Do you think they still have it? They've kinda gone up and up in the world. I know some very good earners that drive Kia or Hyundai vehicles. They look really good now, too.