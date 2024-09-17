Does Kia/Hyundai still have the stigma they had back in the 90s when they first started here in the US?

I remember back in the late 90s when Kia and Hyundai were looked down on. They had that stigma of being bottom tier, trash vehicles.

Do you think they still have it? They've kinda gone up and up in the world. I know some very good earners that drive Kia or Hyundai vehicles. They look really good now, too.
 
They've both improved immensely since their US inception.

10 year 100,000 mile warranty shows extreme confidence in their product.
 
I’m not sure about others opinions.

I’ve had my Hyundai for 12 years now and just about to replace it. I’d get another but the nearest dealer is 2 days drive away. Switching to Honda CRV (I think).
 
I bought a Kia Rio in... 2004? 2005? And a friend of mine did, too, the year before me, because we were both poor university students. They were both garbage and broke down constantly with every little defect you could find on a vehicle -- we were carpooling because someone's car was likely to be broken. They were like proto-cybertrucks.

I don't know if they got better, but I honestly don't know how they couldn't because there was nowhere to go, but up.
 
I think if you're gonna buy new and then trade it in when the warranty is up, then why not.

But I wouldn't buy a high mileage used Kia or Hyundai unless the price really made it worth it.
 
Kia/Hyundai's were at the bottom with Geo Metros as far as my dad was concerned. These days they have a much, much better reputation.
 
Literally bought a palisades xrt about 3 weeks ago. 24 brand new off the lot.so far I'm loving, ride quality is superb and the self steering is a game changer. Dunno about reliability yet but then again I'll own it outright way before the bumper to bumper expires.
 
